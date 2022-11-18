Here are Madison's top holiday events, from the Nutcracker to a community singalong

If you went to a live holiday show just a year ago, you might have been asked to bring your vaccination card or proof of a recent COVID test. Things have loosened up somewhat — so now, let the holiday party begin.

You’ll find loads of options here to brighten the season while also supporting the local arts scene. And we’ll list even more coming events in our “Madison in a Minute” feature published each Friday in the State Journal’s Local section.

‘The Hip Hop Nutcracker’

A contemporary dance spectacle combining hip hop and Tchaikovksy’s music.

When: 7 p.m. Friday

Where: Overture Hall, Overture Center for the Arts, 201 State St.

Tickets: $35-$70 at the Overture box office, overture.org or 608-258-4141.

Art & Gift Fair: Weekends at MMoCA

The Madison Museum of Contemporary Art features work for sale each weekend by a different, diverse mix of artists and makers.

When: Noon to 5 p.m. Dec. 3-4

Where: MMoCA, 227 State St.; see mmoca.org for featured artists.

Admission: Free

Shine On Madison

Holiday light displays through Jan. 13 in Downtown Madison. Free. visitdowntownmadison.com.

Downtown Holiday Open HouseMadison’s Central Business Improvement District hosts this annual event at locations along State Street and Capitol Square.

When: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday through Nov. 27. Trolley rides 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Tree Lighting at the Edgewater

Tree lighting, entertainment by David Landau, Central Midwest Ballet and a visit by Santa and Mrs. Claus.

When: Friday. All-ages activities start at 2 p.m. Tree lighting at 6 p.m.

Where: Edgewater Hotel, 1001 Wisconsin Place

Sun Prairie

Annual Fire Truck and Lights Parade, with Fusion Dance Academy and tree lighting by Santa.

When: 5:30 to 8 p.m. Saturday. Parade at 6 p.m.

Where: Sun Prairie Historical Museum and East Main Street. Parade starts from Kroncke Drive.

Wisconsin Historical Museum: Museum Store Sunday

Take a final tour of the “People of the Woodlands” exhibit, do crafts and shop for holiday gifts.

When: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Nov. 27

Where: Wisconsin Historical Museum, 30 N. Carroll St.

Holiday Craftacular

Indie crafts, food vendors, glitter workshop and more.

When: 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Nov. 27

Where: Garver Feed Mill, 3241 Garver Green

Zoo Lights at Vilas Zoo

Light displays, unlimited carousel rides, visits with Santa through Dec. 23 and adult beverages for purchase.

Where: Vilas Zoo, 702 S. Randall Ave.

When: Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays Nov. 25-Dec. 30, plus Dec. 19-23 and 26-30. Entrance times from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m.

Tickets: Timed-entry tickets at www.henryvilaszoo.gov/home/lights $10; 4-pack $35; children 3 and under free

Holiday Fantasy in Lights

Drive through Olin Park to see dozens of light displays brought to the community by the Electric Group.

Where: Olin Park, 1156 Olin-Turville Court

When: Dusk till dawn through Jan. 1

‘All is Calm: The Christmas Truce of 1914’

A story of music, camaraderie and peace during wartime on the Western Front in 1914, presented by Four Seasons Theatre.

When: Dec. 1-11. 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Friday, Saturday; 2 p.m. Sunday

Where: Playhouse, Overture Center, 201 State St.

Tickets: $20-$35; student rush $15 with ID. fourseasonstheatre.com

A Madison Symphony Christmas

Madison Symphony favorite Adriana Zabala joins Broadway star and UW-Madison alum Nate Stampley, the MSO, Madison Youth Choirs, Mount Zion Gospel Choir and Madison Symphony Chorus with music director John DeMain.

When: Dec. 2-4. 7:30 p.m. Friday, 8 p.m. Saturday, 2:30 p.m. Sunday

Where: Overture Hall, Overture Center, 201 State St.

Community Carol Sing

Sing along with the Overture Concert Organ and Madison Symphony Orchestra principal organist Greg Zelek.

When: 11 a.m. Dec. 3

Where: Overture Hall, Overture Center, 201 State St.

Music at Edgewood College

94th annual Christmas concert featuring Edgewood College Chorale, Chamber Singers, Guitar Ensemble, Chamber Orchesetra and Concert Band.

When: 7 p.m. Dec. 3

Where: McKinley Performing Arts Center, 2219 Monroe St.

Tickets: $10 in support of the Edward Walters Music Scholarship. www.edgewood.edu/christmas-concert

HolidayFest

Annual arts and crafts fair with more than 80 vendors, music and prizes.

When: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Dec. 3

Where: Warner Park Community Recreation Center, 1625 Northport Drive

Madison Fair Trade

Holiday festival featuring artisan food, clothing and arts and crafts from around the world.

When: 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Dec. 3

Where: Monona Terrace, 1 John Nolen Drive

MOM’s Holiday Art Fair

Community artists selling a range of arts and crafts. Portion of the proceeds benefit MOM programs to fight hunger and homelessness.

When: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Dec. 3, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Dec. 4

Where: 2551 Parmenter St., Middleton

The Crafty Fair

Some 100 makers will sell their goods at this Goodman Community Center holiday fair.

When: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Dec. 3, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Dec. 4

Where: Brassworks, 214 Waubesa St., and (Saturday only) Ironworks, 149 Waubesa St.

Run Santa Run

Don your elf apparel (or Santa or reindeer) for a 5K run in Downtown Madison.

When: 3 p.m. Dec. 4

Where: Capitol Square, 20 W. Mifflin St.

Capitol Christmas Concert

The Capitol Pageant, featuring Madison-area high school choir students and alumni, returns to the state Capitol for two performances.

When: 4:15 and 5:15 p.m. Dec. 4

Where: State Capitol, Downtown Madison

UW-Madison Winter Choral Concert

The university’s Concert Choir, Treble Choir and Madrigal Singers perform their annual winter concert.

When: 2 and 5 p.m. Dec. 4

Where: Mead Witter Foundation Concert Hall, Hamel Music Center, 740 University Ave.

Holiday Bazaar

Unique food and gifts for sale at benefit event for Aldo Leopold Nature Center.

When: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Dec 4

Where: Aldo Leopold Nature Center, 300 Femrite Drive, Monona

Governor’s Mansion

Self-guided holiday tours of the Governor’s Executive Residence.

When: Noon to 2 p.m. Dec. 6, 8, 15, 20; 10 a.m. to noon Dec. 10 and 17

Where: 99 Cambridge Road. Groups of 10 or more, email michaelzorich1@wisconsin.gov or call 608-669-4708.

Capitol Tree Lighting

Featuring speakers and music.

Where: Capitol rotunda

When: Noon Dec. 6

Admission: Free

Handel’s ‘Messiah’

The Wisconsin Chamber Orchestra performs Handel’s best known work for the 13th year, featuring Festival Choir of Madison.

When: 7 p.m. Dec. 7

Where: First Congregational Church, 1609 University Ave.

‘Winter Fantasia: Reimagined’

Kanopy Dance performs the multicultural dance of Scandinavian legends and a festive ode to the Hindu Festival “Navratri.”

When: Dec. 8-11. 7 p.m. Thursday, 7:30 p.m. Friday, 2 and 5 p.m. Saturday, 1 and 4 p.m. Sunday

Where: Promenade Hall, Overture Center, 201 State St.

‘A Nutcracker Masquerade’

Studio Dansu presents a contemporary retelling of “The Nutcracker,” with dozens of local young performers joining Dansu Dance Company on stage.

When: Dec. 9-11. 6:30 p.m. Friday, 2:30 and 6:30 p.m. Saturday, 2:30 p.m. Sunday

Where: Bartell Theatre, 113 E. Mifflin St.

Tickets: $20; $16 for under age 10. bartelltheatre.org

‘A Christmas Carol’

Children’s Theater of Madison presents a new adaptation the Dickens holiday classic.

When: Dec. 10-23. Performance times vary.

Where: Capitol Theater, Overture Center, 201 State St.

Tickets: $48-$72 at the Overture box office, or for an additional fee at overture.org or 608-258-4141. ctmtheater.org

Eastside Winter Market by Communication

Community-focused market showcasing local artists, businesses and performers.

When: 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Dec. 10, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Dec. 11

Where: Garver Feed Mill, 3241 Garver Green

TubaChristmas

Favorite Christmas songs performed in the Capitol rotunda by dozens of tuba and euphonium players of all ages.

When: 2:30 p.m. Dec. 10

Where: Capitol rotunda

‘Full Light’

A two-act ballet performed by Magnum Opus Ballet featuring the music of Handel’s Messiah.

When: 2 p.m. Dec. 10 at Stoughton Village Players Theatre, 255 E. Main St., Stoughton; 7:30 p.m. Dec. 16 at City Church, 4909 E. Buckeye Road.

Steely Dane ‘Holidane’ Show

MAMA award-winners for best cover band perform the music of Steely Dan, holiday version.

When: Dec. 10. 7 p.m. doors open, 8 p.m. show.

Where: Majestic, 115 King St.

Monkey Business Institute Holiday Extravaganza

Improv and holiday laughs.

When: Dec. 10. 7 p.m. doors open, 8 p.m. show.

Where: The Bur Oak, 2262 Winnebago St.

Ben Ferris Octet

All-star Madison band is back for its sixth annual holiday show. Audience votes on how much holiday music is featured with “ho ho ho” or “no no no” tip buckets, with proceeds going to the Richard Davis Foundation for Young Bassists.

When: 8 p.m. Dec. 10

Where: North Street Cabaret, 610 North St.

Latin American Baroque

Madison Bach Musicians’ 12th annual Baroque Holiday Concert features six instrumentalists and four singers, including Grammy Award-winning soprano Estelí Gomez.

When: Dec. 11. 2:45 p.m. lecture, 3:30 p.m. performance

Where: First Congregational Church, 1609 University Ave.

Tickets: $10-$35. Livestream and recorded options also available. madisonbachmusicians.org

Music of the Beatles for Kids + More

The Rock and Roll Playhouse presents an all-ages holiday party.

When: Dec. 11. Doors open at 11 a.m., show noon to 1 p.m.

Where: High Noon Saloon, 701 E. Washington Ave.

Tickets: $15; free under age 1. high-noon.com

Madison Ballet: ‘The Nutcracker’

The Wisconsin Chamber Orchestra performs Tchaikovsky’s famous score as the dancers of Madison Ballet perform Sara Stewart Schumann’s production, following Clara on a night of adventure as she is transported from her home to The Lands of Sweets.

When: Dec. 16-24. Performance times vary.

Where: Overture Hall, Overture Center, 201 State St.

Tickets: $19-$95 at the Overture box office, overture.org or 608-258-4141. madisonballet.org

Songs for Hope

In honor of its 10th year, the holiday concert will feature a special excerpt performance of the Adrian Dunn Singers’ “Black Messiah.”

When: 7 p.m. Dec. 16, with Black Holiday Mart before and after the show and during intermission

Where: Promenade Hall, Overture Center for the Arts, 201 State St.

Ellington’s ‘Nutcracker’

Darren Sterud Orchestra performs Duke Ellington’s “Nutcracker,” with opening acts The Feestet Duo and the Sun Prairie Jazz Ensemble 1.

When: 7 p.m. Dec. 16

Where: Garver Feed Mill, 3241 Garver Green

Funky Christmas

Music from the Funkee JBeez, the Pocket Kings and DJ Trevor Banks.

When: Dec. 16. Doors open at 7 p.m., show at 8 p.m.

Where: High Noon Saloon, 701 E. Washington Ave.

Tickets: $22; $17 in advance at www.high-noon.com

“The Panto-lorian: Episode 1,751 of the Star Wars Franchise”

Written by Nick Schweitzer and Steve Noll, this holiday Panto from Mercury takes audiences back to that galaxy far, far away where a bounty hunter with a bucket stuck on his head meets Baby Yoda.

When: Dec. 16-28. Performance times vary.

Where: Bartell Theatre, 113 E. Mifflin St.

Dance Wisconsin: “Nutcracker Ballet”

Annual holiday tradition for 45 years features Dance Wisconsin dancers plus dancers from across south-central Wisconsin, live orchestra and vocals by the Monona Grove High School Singers.

When: 2 p.m. Dec. 17 and Dec. 18

Where: Shannon Hall, Memorial Union, 800 Langdon St.

UW Russian Folk Orchestra

Performing on traditional instruments, the orchestra presents its free holiday concert as part of the Grace Presents series.

When: Noon Dec. 17

Where: Grace Episcopal Church, 116 W. Washington Ave.

Waylan St. Palan & the Magic Elves and Don’t Mess with Cupid

Holiday shenanigans and a nine-piece soul band.

When: Dec. 17. 7 p.m. doors open, 8 p.m. show

Where: Majestic, 115 King St.

Festival Choir: ’Tis the Season

Selected choruses from Handel’s Messiah, Stephen Paulus’ “Nativity Carols,” Ola Gjeilo’s setting of “O Magnum Mysterium” and festive Broadway tunes.

When: 3 p.m. Dec. 18

Where: Asbury United Methodist Church, 6101 University Ave.

Middleton Community Orchestra

The Middleton Community Orchestra performs a holiday concert with soprano Sachie Ueshima, tenor Justin Kroll and violinist Julian Rhee. Christopher Ramaekers, conductor.

When: 7:30 p.m. Dec. 21

Where: Hamel Music Center, 740 University Ave.

Holiday Jazz

Saxophone player Ryan Meisel, featuring Susan Hofer, turns holiday tunes into soulful jazz.

When: 7 p.m. Dec. 22

Where: North Street Cabaret, 610 North St.

‘Guys on Ice’

The buddies are back, talking fishing, love, life and Leinie’s. Starring Doug Mancheski and Steve Koehler as Marvin and Lloyd in a 25th anniversary presentation.

When: 7 p.m. Dec. 26-30, also 2 p.m. Dec. 27 and Dec. 31.

Where: Barrymore Theatre, 2090 Atwood Ave.