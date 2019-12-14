Heavenly harp and holy nights fill the hall at the 2019 Madison Symphony Christmas

The Madison Symphony Christmas concert — once known as the Christmas Spectacular, held on the first weekend in December in non-“Hamilton” years — is all about tradition.

Maestro John DeMain plans his MSO seasons to be a deliberate blend of the familiar and the new. This series of three concerts in Overture Hall, playing again Saturday night and Sunday afternoon, sways toward nostalgia. There are goofy jokes and gospel carols, and violas in reindeer-antler headbands.

It’s fine if you don’t bring a Santa hat. It’s more fun if you do.

DeMain, now in his 26th year leading the orchestra, rallies for this concert. He programs a little John Rutter, a little Handel and a lot of holiday pops (no “Sleigh Ride” on the 2019 program; I expect its return soon). “O Holy Night” and the “Hallelujah” chorus (technically an Easter thing) are program favorites.

Historically, the symphony’s Christmas concerts are the least subscribed and the most attended, which means a different audience mix. DeMain has been taking the opportunity to showcase a principal from the orchestra, and it's always a treat.