“Improbable Fiction” has a natural act break about an hour in but, perhaps in a nod to Actors’ Equity safety concerns, runs straight through for 100 minutes. APT has just put tickets on sale for its next two productions, “Rough Crossing” in the Hill Theatre, and “An Iliad,” opening the last weekend in June.

The company has also announced two more plays, both adaptations, to run in early fall: “Oedipus” by Sophocles, running Sept. 16-Oct. 9 in the Hill Theatre, and “The Taming of the Shrew” in the Touchstone, Oct. 14-Nov. 14.

As the theater rebounds from the pandemic, it has received a shot in the arm in the form of a $10 million gift from the Pleasant T. Rowland Foundation, the largest such gift in the theater's 41-year history.

"This gift will be a game-changer for APT," artistic director Brenda DeVita said in a statement Wednesday morning. "It singlehandedly affords us the opportunity to return to thinking strategically and planning comprehensively. It is a transformational opportunity.”

DeVita said $7 million of the gift will be directed to the endowment held with the APT Foundation, while the remaining $3 million will be used as major capital funding for additional artist housing and renovation to APT’s administrative offices.

