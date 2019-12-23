'Hamilton' sold out every show at Overture and brought in more than $7.5 million

“I’m hearing excellent feedback about the efficiency of security and ticketing, the beautiful new bar and concession lighting and the wonderful experience all our staff is providing to our guests,” she wrote in an email.

Before the musical opened, Gajic said it probably wasn’t selling out in advance because many theatergoers had seen it elsewhere.

“It played for quite a while in Chicago and New York,” she said. “So I think some people have already had that experience, that quintessential experience.”

Gajic said “Hamilton” fans who’d already seen it could decide at the last minute to go again.

“We’re seeing now the last tickets are going to those people that were kind of waiting and wondering whether to go,” she said.

Even though “Hamilton” didn’t sell out as quickly as expected, Gajic said, Overture sold more tickets in a shorter time than any other market in the Midwest.

Kohn said that during the second Saturday performance, Overture offered sign language interpreters. It was “a major challenge considering how fast the dialogue moves,” he said.

He said the interpreters, Erin Reed and Kristine Orkin, began preparing for the show nearly a year in advance.

