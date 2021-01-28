'Hamilton' returns to Madison in Overture's planned 2021-22 season

The announcement of the new season was mainly on behalf of 2020-21 subscribers, the 6,500 or so people who purchased subscriptions back in spring 2020 and held onto them. Those buyers will get the option to stay on the list for 2021-22 or return their tickets. New subscriptions will not go on sale until the end of March at the earliest.

“Some cities have put Broadway on sale and are selling subscriptions,” Sauers said. Overture didn’t want to do that. “We as an organization have said, we will announce the season, we will work with current subscribers, but we’re not taking any new money until we know more.

“In the spring, we will know more.”

The subscription season is six shows, with “Hamilton” in 2022 as an optional add-on. Based on nearby theaters, other tours Madison could possibly see in future seasons include “Hadestown” (at the Fox Cities Performing Arts Center in December 2021), Disney’s “Frozen” (in Fox Cities, May 2022) and “Tootsie” (Fox Cities, tentatively June 2021).

As for the rest of the Overture season, more announcements will likely come later. Some resident organizations have already been able to use Overture’s space to film performances in empty theaters. (The Madison Symphony Orchestra did this for its 2020 Christmas concert.)