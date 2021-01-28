'Hamilton' returns to Madison in Overture's planned 2021-22 season

On Thursday night, Overture Center announced its 2021-22 Broadway season.
If all goes well, the line up from Broadway Across America is set to include many shows originally announced for the current non-season: “Mean Girls,” “Dear Evan Hansen,” “The Prom” and “Ain’t Too Proud — the Life and Times of the Temptations.”
“Come From Away” is set to return Sept. 28, a holdover from the current season. Instead of “Oklahoma!” the season is scheduled to open in November with a new tour of “Fiddler on the Roof.” Peppy, poppy “Hairspray” replaces “Chicago.”
And instead of the return of “Lion King,” Overture is slated to get another blockbuster in August 2022: “Hamilton.” It will be two and a half years since that tour first came to Madison in November 2019.
“Right now we’re announcing in good faith and feeling good about that,” said Tim Sauers, Overture’s vice president of programming and community engagement. “We’re following the lead of Dr. Fauci.”
Overture’s not selling tickets yet, since no one knows when precisely it will be safe to gather in a 2,200-seat theater. At this time, it’s not financially feasible to sell half of Overture Hall for a Broadway Across America tour.
The announcement of the new season was mainly on behalf of 2020-21 subscribers, the 6,500 or so people who purchased subscriptions back in spring 2020 and held onto them. Those buyers will get the option to stay on the list for 2021-22 or return their tickets. New subscriptions will not go on sale until the end of March at the earliest.
“Some cities have put Broadway on sale and are selling subscriptions,” Sauers said. Overture didn’t want to do that. “We as an organization have said, we will announce the season, we will work with current subscribers, but we’re not taking any new money until we know more.
“In the spring, we will know more.”
The subscription season is six shows, with “Hamilton” in 2022 as an optional add-on. Based on nearby theaters, other tours Madison could possibly see in future seasons include “Hadestown” (at the Fox Cities Performing Arts Center in December 2021), Disney’s “Frozen” (in Fox Cities, May 2022) and “Tootsie” (Fox Cities, tentatively June 2021).
As for the rest of the Overture season, more announcements will likely come later. Some resident organizations have already been able to use Overture’s space to film performances in empty theaters. (The Madison Symphony Orchestra did this for its 2020 Christmas concert.)
But it will take months for Overture to ramp up 201 State St. to where it can invite a full audience in again. With marketing, box office and training of staff, it would take at least four months to prepare for a full opening.
“As we go back to operations, it’s not necessarily business as usual,” Sauers said. “We’ll have reduced staff at first. We have people who have been working during the pandemic but we have positions sitting out there in temporary layoff. When those positions are called back, it’s about integrating those people too.”
What Overture doesn’t want to do is open prematurely and then have to close again. Sauers emphasized that just because the city sets a date when gathering is OK, that does not mean Overture will immediately see big crowds.
“We’ve seen people across the country try to open,” Sauers said. “We’re not doing it until we’re sure everyone can be safe and healthy.”
If things change, Overture’s ready for that too.
“We’re much more patient now,” Sauers said. “We’re going to announce it, we have a plan in place, and if something changes it changes. Everyone’s more accepting than ever before.”
Share your opinion on this topic by sending a letter to the editor to tctvoice@madison.com. Include your full name, hometown and phone number. Your name and town will be published. The phone number is for verification purposes only. Please keep your letter to 250 words or less.