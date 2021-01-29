'Hamilton' returning to Overture Center; 2021-22 Broadway season announced

The wait-and-see nature of the pandemic has been hard on scheduling, Sauers said. Overture canceled all its shows through February and is now canceling March through August. Announcing the new Broadway at Overture lineup helps give theater fans something to look forward to, he said.

“We’re going to be looking for herd immunity to be able to have large crowds gathered again,” Sauers said. “And the shows have to be assured of that in order to be able to go out and to schedule.”

Sauers said the theater industry is following the predictions of Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, and the country’s COVID-19 vaccine rollout. That plan gives Broadway the confidence to restart its season in the fall.

“The building will open to large crowds when we’re able to do that, and when we can guarantee that everybody’s safe and healthy,” he said.

For a Broadway tour to go on the road, it usually needs to play 25 cities, Sauers said, and with Broadway closed down, the idea of how and when a new season could start depended on the course of the pandemic.