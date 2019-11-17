If you go

What: "Hamilton"

When: Nov. 19 to Dec. 8

Where: Overture Center, 201 State St.

Tickets: Tickets for "Hamilton" are available 24 hours a day at overture.org.

Phone sales can be made at 608-258-4141 during box office hours.

Lottery: The #Ham4Ham lottery with 40 $10 seats for all performances is available online and through a phone app.

To buy tickets without handling fees: Box office hours are Monday through Friday from 11 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., and from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday. The ticket office is open additional hours on event days and remains open through curtain time on any night of a performance.

Online: overture.org