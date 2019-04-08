If you go

What: Subscriptions to the 2019-20 Broadway season at Overture, including “Hamilton.”

When: Available starting at 8:30 p.m. Monday at overture.org, by phone at 608-258-4141 or at the Overture box office, 201 State St. The ticket office will be open after Monday during regular hours. Current hours are posted at: www.overture.org/tickets/buying-tickets

Current subscribers: Current Overture subscribers must renew by May 6 to have first choice of season tickets including “Hamilton."

Single tickets: Dates for sales of single tickets to Overture’s 2019-20 Broadway season will be announced starting this summer.

Cost: A six-show Broadway package to “The SpongeBob Musical,” “Hamilton,” “The Color Purple,” “My Fair Lady," “The Play That Goes Wrong” and “Come From Away” ranges from $222 to $771 depending on show date and seat location. A seven-show Broadway package that also includes “Wicked” runs $267.25 to $926.25. Add-on tickets to “The Book of Mormon” are an additional $47 to $155 and “Riverdance New 25th Anniversary Show” are an extra $38 to $128.

“Overture Presents” package tickets generally range from $25 to $70 each, depending on the show and seat location. Cabaret, National Geographic Live and Duck Soup Cinema series packages are also available.

Hamilton cast: For a cast list, see the Philip tour at: hamiltonmusical.com/us-tour/cast