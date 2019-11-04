Forty $10 tickets will be available for each "Hamilton" show in Madison through a #Ham4Ham lottery two days before each performance, the Overture Center and the show's producer announced Monday.
The digital lottery will open at 11 a.m. Nov. 17 for tickets to the opening performance on Nov. 19.
Like in other cities staging the blockbuster musical, the lottery can be entered through an official Hamilton app available for all iOS and Android devices in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store (See hamiltonmusical.com/app).
The lottery can also be entered online at hamiltonmusical.com/lottery.
The lottery will open at 11 a.m. two days before the performance date and will close at 9 a.m. the day before the performance.
Winner and non-winner notifications will be sent between noon and 4 p.m. the day before the performance by e-mail and text, if cell number is provided.
Each person can enter once per day for the chance to buy two tickets. Repeat entries and disposable e-mail addresses will be discarded.
Tickets must be purchased online with a credit card by 4 p.m. the day before the performance using a purchase link and code sent in a customized notification email.
Winners can pick up their tickets with a valid photo ID at will call beginning two hours before the performance.
Lin-Manuel Miranda's story of America's founding father, inspired by the 2004 biography by Ron Chernow, and told through hip-hop and rap, will run in Madison from Nov. 19 to Dec. 8, with 24 performances.
Tickets are $99 to $351 and haven't sold-out. Late-release seats may also become available at short notice, according to an Overture Center spokesman.
Those entering the lottery must be 18 years old or older and have a valid photo ID that matches the name used to enter.