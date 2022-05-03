'Hadestown,' 'Six' coming to Overture in 2022-23

The multiple Tony Award-winner “Hadestown” and six other touring Broadway musicals are headed to Madison’s Overture Center for the 2022-23 season, the arts center announced during a livestream event Monday evening.

“Six,” “Tootsie” and “Pretty Woman: The Musical” will join “Hadestown” as Madison premieres in next year’s Broadway lineup.

“Jesus Christ Superstar,” “Chicago” and “Disney’s The Lion King” will be coming to the Overture Hall stage as well.

“I’m excited about the whole mix of the season,” said Tim Sauers, Overture’s chief artistic experiences officer. “There are some brand-new shows that are in there, like ‘Six,’” a 21st-century take on the wives of Henry VIII.

“‘Six’ and ‘Hadestown’ were two of the shows that people (in Madison) really, really wanted to see, so we’re excited that they’re part of the season,” he said.

More than 30 other national and international shows will stop at Overture next season as part of Overture Presents, National Geographic Live, Cabaret performances and the new concert series titled “Up Close,” which will feature lesser-known musical artists from around the globe in a cocktail lounge setting.

“You’re always looking for a mix of artistic expressions and genres, cultural backgrounds and all kinds of diversity,” Sauers said. “There’s a lot of new shows, but also a lot of favorites such as Jazz at Lincoln Center, Afro-Cuban All-Stars and Black Violin, all popular shows that people like to see over and over.”

Overture’s ongoing Cabaret series invites the audience for dinner on the Capitol Theater stage along with a performance by a solo vocalist. The new “Up Close” shows will follow that format, but instead of dinner will feature cocktails and a performance by “some of the coolest, up-and-coming artists from around the world,” including Alea, Gabriel Royal and the Vasilis Kostas and Layth Sidiq Duo, Sauers said.

Broadway shows have rebounded at Overture after an 18-month closure due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and the touring world in general — which had to lurch back into gear after a pandemic-induced halt — is getting back to normal, Sauers said.

“When we came out of COVID, we didn’t know how audiences would react,” he said.

“Everything seems to be mostly moving forward now. Whether it’s Broadway or non-Broadway, you’re seeing very few rescheduled (shows) now, very few cancellations. And audiences have been coming back really strong.”

The 2022-23 offerings “Chicago” and “The Lion King,” along with some Overture Presents shows such as the dance-focused “Step Afrika!” and the acrobatic “A Simple Space,” for example, were originally scheduled for earlier seasons but were canceled due to the pandemic. The Broadway musical “Mean Girls,” which had to postpone its Broadway tour stop in Madison originally scheduled for January 2022 because of positive COVID cases among the cast, is now set to come to Overture from Aug. 30 to Sept. 4.

Ticket sales for the rescheduled “Mean Girls” have been brisk, Sauers said.

“What I’ve been noticing is how much more excited audiences are now,” he said.

“We had Alvin Ailey (Dance Company) and ‘Stomp’ this spring, for example, and audiences were just crazy-excited to be there — and showed it. And I was in New York recently and saw a bunch of shows there, and the audiences were just electric.

“I feel much more that people are there — they’re ready — they really want to experience something, more than ever before,” he said.

