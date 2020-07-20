Grab a glow stick for a digital Opera in the Park

“I now know, more than ever, that what I love to do is perform,” Acosta said. “I realized this transition is actually helpful in a way that I can find my ‘home’ as a singer. … At the end of this, the institution of opera will be completely changed.”

Acosta went with a pianist to a cabaret space in Indianapolis, where Acosta has been sheltering in place with his husband. For Opera in the Park, he recorded one of Fernando’s arias from “Cosi fan tutte,” a challenging aria from Rossini’s “William Tell” opera, a zarzuela (Spanish musical theater) piece and half of a duet from “Pearl Fishers,” which will later be combined with a recording from baritone Weston Hurt.

“I have to imagine all of Weston’s singing, which I actually haven’t heard before,” Acosta said. “We’re fortunate that we had the opportunity to get together with a pianist in person. There’s something to be said about the way that a singer breathes, and the way that a collaborative pianist reacts to that. There’s the drama that exists in the room.”