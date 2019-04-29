Tyanna Buie got her MFA at UW-Madison, and on Gallery Night — happening across the city this Friday — she’ll be back in Madison to talk about her latest project.
A reception for “Tyanna Buie: After Image” at the Madison Museum of Contemporary Art, 227 State St., takes place that evening with a talk by the artist at 6:30 p.m. Buie’s mixed-media show, based on the few family photos remaining from her youth, explores the idea of memory and perception. A Chicago and Milwaukee native, she is currently assistant professor of fine arts and printmaking at the College for Creative Studies in Detroit, Michigan.
MMOCA’s Gallery Night spreads well beyond the walls of the museum, of course — to 75 venues overall from 5 to 9 p.m. Friday. Visitors to the free evening of art can watch artist demonstrations, enjoy receptions, watch performances and hear live music. An interactive map of venues is online at mmoca.org/gallery-night. Free printed guides are available in the MMOCA lobby and at participating venues.
New locations this year include ArtWorking, August, Blooming Grove Montessori, Crucible, Giant Jones Brewing Co., Quality CBD, Revolution Cycles, Sprinkman Real Estate and Willy Street Pop-up. ArtWorking will celebrate the grand opening of its new studio space at 1966 S. Stoughton Road.
Gallery Night visitors can make a personalized art glass plate at Barbara Westfall Art Glass, located on a farm in Mount Horeb (participants must sign up in advance), or see an art showcase of local talent at Local Motive, a renovated train car at 646 W. Washington Ave., Suite E. On-campus galleries at UW-Madison, Edgewood College and Madison Area Technical College will feature works by art students and alumni, too.
Along with the opening reception for “Tyanna Buie: After Image,” MMOCA will celebrate the opening for “Shimon Attie: The Crossing,” presented in collaboration with UW-Madison students. Katie Vaughn, author of “100 Things to Do in Madison Before You Die,” also will be signing her book from 5 to 8 p.m. in the MMOCA museum store.