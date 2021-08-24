Frustrated Madison arts leaders blast 'inconsistent' mask order

“I can’t wait for this order to expire to see if there’s another order, or if they’re willing to put the exemption back in,” Fellenz said. “We can’t wait that long. We have contracts with people.”

Steve Noll, producer and director of the upcoming farce “Clue” at the Bartell Theatre, is set to open his show with OUT!Cast and Mercury Players Theatre the day after the current mask order is scheduled to expire.

His team is “crossing our fingers that cases go down and this current mandate can be expired.”

“We all agree about the importance of safety and masks,” Noll said. “That’s the one thing I really want to stress. None of us are anti-mask. But there’s a lack of information and communication.”

After all the work his company and others have done around getting vaccinated, limiting audiences, mask wearing and more, Noll said he feels like the arts are being “punished for safety measures we’ve already put in place.” Particularly when compared with bars and restaurants, it feels “discriminatory,” Noll said.

“This order seems inconsistent and very knee-jerk,” he said. “It’s creating a quite a bit of uncertainty and anxiety.”