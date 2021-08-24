Frustrated Madison arts leaders blast 'inconsistent' mask order

On Monday, many of Madison’s arts organizations were unified in their response to the most recent mask order issued by Public Health Madison & Dane County.
Order No. 17, which went into effect on Aug. 19 and expires Sept. 16, requires people older than 2 to wear a mask indoors in public spaces. There are exceptions for eating and drinking in a crowded restaurant or bar — but not for fully vaccinated actors in a two-person play, or a singer 20 feet away from the audience up on a stage, or a student clarinetist taking a private lesson.
“It just doesn’t seem logical,” said Peter Rodgers, director of marketing for the Madison Symphony Orchestra. “The consensus among resident companies and Overture Center is that advocacy is going to be necessary if there is going to be some kind of exemption.”
More than a dozen arts leaders met with Public Health on Monday with hopes of receiving an exemption for performers. They have yet to get one.
Some leaders are saying that as currently interpreted, the mask mandate will force them to cancel scheduled performances.
In an emailed statement, the public health department said it had “never exempted performers in any of our orders and there are no exceptions in the order for removing masks to play instruments or sing.”
The reason, the email implied, is because the new COVID-19 variant is too dangerous.
“Unlike when we were under previous orders, we are now contending with the Delta variant, which is the dominant strain of the virus in Dane County,” wrote Morgan Finke, communications coordinator for the public health department. “The Delta variant is at least (two times) more infectious than previous variants.”
For months many in the arts industry have pushed for deliberate, visible COVID-19 safety measures for performers and audiences alike. FPC Live venues like the Majestic Theatre and the Orpheum as well as Overture Center are requiring proof of vaccination along with a ticket. (In some cases, a recent negative COVID test will be permitted as a swap. Others won’t accept that.)
Overture, set to reopen to the public on Aug. 30, is requiring all staff, crew, volunteers and ushers to be vaccinated by Oct. 1, though many have already gotten the vaccine.
And arts patrons themselves — a group associated with higher rates of education and income — are highly likely to be vaccinated. Rodgers said the symphony’s internal polling estimated that 95% of its audience base is vaccinated.
Yet with the mask mandate as written, many companies can’t see a way forward to their plans for the fall. It’s hard for performers to sing or act with a mask, and tough for the audience to understand. You can’t play a saxophone or a trombone in a mask.
“I can respect that this has been a very challenging moving target for the people trying to keep people safe,” Rodgers said. “But (are restrictions) being equitably administered? I think not.”
‘Incredibly inconsistent’
When the most recent mask mandate was first issued, some arts leaders thought the lack of an exemption for vaccinated performers was a simple oversight. After all, in Public Health Order No. 16 last May, exemption nine allowed someone to take off their mask “when actively playing a wind instrument that has a fabric bell cover, or similar cover, that acts as a face covering over the instrument, as long as individuals are spaced at least six (6) feet apart at all times.”
Laurie Fellenz, executive director of the Wisconsin Center of Music Education, said the deliberate removal of that exemption affects thousands of students.
“In the entire Dane County school system, our kids can’t have band right now,” Fellenz said.
Most band players are older than 12 and therefore vaccine-eligible, she noted. She pointed to studies about effective mitigation strategies for student instrumentalists.
Playing outdoors in Wisconsin is often not a viable option, she said; kids have been injured by tents and stands blowing over. The current order doesn’t take into account HVAC upgrades or physical distancing.
“We have mitigation strategies that have worked over the last year, and we have data around what we’re talking about,” Fellenz said. “One reason it’s hard to find anywhere people talking about masking of performers is because we’re already beyond that as an industry.
“We know what actors and musicians need to do. Where the arts community is putting mitigation is through vaccination and negative COVID testing for performers.”
That’s what Forward Theater Company has relied on for its last few productions. Forward’s monologue festival in Promenade Hall in June required patrons in a reduced capacity audience to wear face coverings. Forward was also among the first arts groups to announce a proof of vaccination requirement for its shows.
The latest order, if unchanged, would effectively cancel Forward’s upcoming show, “Mom, How Did You Meet the Beatles?” featuring Marti Gobel and her son, Jamaica.
The company has contracts with the creative team that would make it challenging, if not impossible, to push back the Sept. 9 opening. Jen Uphoff Gray, Forward’s artistic director, said having actors raise their voices even further to make themselves understood through a mask would be too great a strain.
Dane County’s latest health order is “incredibly inconsistent,” Gray said. “It feels like a lack of concern or regard for the performing arts, an industry that’s been absolutely devastated by this pandemic.
“If the concern is that it’s too dangerous for my vaccinated actor to take their mask off, there shouldn’t be an exemption for eating and drinking,” Uphoff Gray said. “If that’s the level of threat, they need to change what they’re doing.”
Above and beyond
Many of those who object to the requirement for performers to wear masks while performing insist they have already exceeded previous public health orders.
Matt Gerding is the president of FPC Live, a concert promoter that books shows at the Orpheum Theatre, Majestic Theatre, High Noon Saloon and Breese Stevens Field. He said in a statement that the company has been “going beyond any PHMDC order.”
“Public health recognizes that it is silly to tell chefs that their customers need to be masked while eating their food,” he wrote, “and we have asked them for a clear exception recognizing the similar silliness of asking a performer to be masked while serving their customers. We look forward to their response.”
There appears to be precedent for exceptions in other municipalities with mask orders. San Francisco has a universal indoor mask mandate, and San Francisco Opera opened last weekend with no masks on singers.
Some 70 members of the League of Chicago Theatres will require proof of vaccination and masks for those entering their venues, but there’s no mention anywhere of performers being masked. (Anecdotally, theater writers have not seen them in use among actors.) Chicago’s mask mandate went into effect Aug. 20.
“I’ve seen other municipalities and counties around the country who have written those mandates, and then revise them for performances,” said Jonathan Solari, CEO of Madison Ballet.
The ballet has scheduled its performance of “A Midsummer Night’s Dream” to open in Capitol Theater the day after the current health order lifts. In the pit, they’ve hired the Wisconsin Chamber Orchestra, and they were hoping to have singers as well.
“According to the order and what we understood from today’s call, we cannot put on productions with artists,” said Joe Loehnis, CEO of the Wisconsin Chamber Orchestra. “We can have patrons in the facility and employees in the facility but a singer can’t sing, an artist can’t act, and a clarinetist can’t play their instrument.”
Kathryn Smith, general director of Madison Opera, echoed this. The opera spent the last year and a half producing work digitally, filming small, spaced-out performances in its Opera Center. None of that would be allowed under the new mandate.
“We did a lot of work last year to keep connecting with our patrons in a safe way,” Smith said. “Now our patrons can be back in the theater but we can’t.”
‘We cannot perform this in masks’
So far, few productions have officially been axed. FPC Live said it has not canceled any shows due to the mask policy. The symphony is still hoping for the best with its performances Sept. 24-26, a huge concert featuring the full orchestra and the 160-person Madison Symphony Chorus singing Beethoven’s ninth symphony.
But at Forward, Uphoff Gray was unequivocal: “We cannot perform this for the public in masks. (The audience) would have difficulty hearing, and they’re going to lose the performance with her face covered.”
“We are proceeding as though sense will prevail,” Uphoff Gray added. “I understand the county doesn’t want to be inundated with every small business raising their hand and saying, ‘We should be exempt.’
“I am hoping the county will realize that examining the order through the lens of what is safe in the realm of performing arts is not the same thing as opening the floodgates for granting all kinds of one-off exceptions.”
Other cancellations affect more than the shows themselves. In October, the Wisconsin Center for Music Education has two state honors concerts with five ensembles set to perform in Overture Center. By Thursday, if Fellenz doesn’t have a positive update, she’ll have to start pulling four hotels’ worth of student reservations and moving the event out of Dane County.
“I can’t wait for this order to expire to see if there’s another order, or if they’re willing to put the exemption back in,” Fellenz said. “We can’t wait that long. We have contracts with people.”
Steve Noll, producer and director of the upcoming farce “Clue” at the Bartell Theatre, is set to open his show with OUT!Cast and Mercury Players Theatre the day after the current mask order is scheduled to expire.
His team is “crossing our fingers that cases go down and this current mandate can be expired.”
“We all agree about the importance of safety and masks,” Noll said. “That’s the one thing I really want to stress. None of us are anti-mask. But there’s a lack of information and communication.”
After all the work his company and others have done around getting vaccinated, limiting audiences, mask wearing and more, Noll said he feels like the arts are being “punished for safety measures we’ve already put in place.” Particularly when compared with bars and restaurants, it feels “discriminatory,” Noll said.
“This order seems inconsistent and very knee-jerk,” he said. “It’s creating a quite a bit of uncertainty and anxiety.”
The arts have been responsive and proactive, Uphoff Gray said. They’ve been careful. And in response, the public health department “left a vital industry out of this order in a way that is not justified by the science and is going to have a tremendous negative impact.
“They need to address that, and they need to remember us next time.”
