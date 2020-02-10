Front Page podcast: From the bombing of Sterling Hall to today — a retrospective of the Chazen Museum of Art

On the ninth episode of Front Page, Chazen Art Director Amy Gilman reflects on the beginning of the institution, during a chaotic and at times violent part of American history, and discusses her plans for its future following the museum's 50th anniversary.

Just three weeks after a bombing on the UW-Madison campus claimed the life of one researcher and injured three others, the Chazen Museum of Art opened its doors as the Elvehjem Art Center, in part to provide the community with a place to heal through the arts. Fifty years later, the museum continues to thrive.

Check out Samara Kalk Derby's article to learn more about the Chazen's 50th anniversary celebration.

Front Page is the State Journal’s new weekly podcast that takes a look behind the scenes of some of the newspaper’s most interesting stories.

In this podcast series, listeners can hear reporters talk about the heartwarming, heartbreaking and hard-hitting news they cover on a regular basis.