From art gallery to reality TV: Madison artist helps judge the competition

Velliquette, who teaches courses in visual literacy and creative practice at UW-Madison, also received his graduate degrees there. Over a 20-year career, he has participated in more than 150 museum and gallery exhibitions in the U.S., Europe and Asia. In May, the Duane Reed Gallery in St. Louis will feature a solo exhibition of his paper sculptures and, a year later, the Umlauf Museum in Austin, Texas, will host a survey show of his early colorful cut paper works.

Last year Velliquette ventured into metal, when he designed the boldly colored panels outside the new Pinney Library on Madison’s East Side.

Velliquette’s work in paper has changed over the years. His most recent works are monochromatic, painstakingly layered structures that evolve as he makes them. Cut and assembled by hand, the sculptures — evoking the kind of detailed craftsmanship of a small cathedral — each take up to 500 hours to complete.

Doing the TV appearance on “Meet Your Makers” was a different sort of life adventure, he said. Velliquette flew to L.A., where he was formally picked up by a hired driver at the airport, taken to the studio and given his own trailer on set. Filming the show was all done under strict COVID protocols.