Friendship and farm life: 2 Portage artists look back at farm days remembered

Stirring memories

A self-taught painter, Condon, 64, grew up in the countryside of northern Illinois, living first in and then near a farmhouse along the Fox River that was in the family for four generations.

“During my grandfather’s life, I had to watch that land as I was growing up be chopped away and subdivided out into little houses. And that’s how he made his retirement,” Condon said. At the same time, “I was hearing on the news about the many reasons farmers were going out of business.”

So in her contributions to “Long Time Passing,” “I didn’t feel that I could just paint the beauty. I felt that I had to tell both sides,” Condon said. “There’s kind of a sad underbelly to it all, so I had to talk about that as well. We always learn things the hard way. We don’t notice things until they’re gone, unfortunately.”

When she spoke at one of the gallery openings for “Long Time Passing” this fall, Condon said she was struck by the diverse crowd – including “an 80-year-old farmer, clearly from the other side of the political aisle,” who came to hear her artist’s talk.