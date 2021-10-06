Free virtual conference to highlight Wisconsin’s Latino artists

The conference received funding from Dane Arts and the Madison Arts Commission. LOUD will also get a portion of the proceeds from the silent auction, which features 22 posters from the collection of Roberto Rivera of Milwaukee, a retired Stanford University advisor and longtime friend of Mireles’.

That money will go toward putting on the conference again next year, said Mireles, who’s already looking forward to inviting a new set of speakers. Even he, a 66-year-old veteran of the Wisconsin arts community, was surprised to discover the range of art the state’s Latinos were creating.

“There’s just a lot more going on than even I realized,” Mireles said. He thinks back 30 years, on the early part of his career. “It would’ve been hard to imagine that there would be filmmakers in town … that they'd be a youth mariachi (group) based out of Milwaukee.

“I think it just bodes well to continue what we're doing ... we’re just scratching the surface.”

