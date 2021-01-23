Forward's 'The Niceties' explores the gap between meaning well and doing well

How much things change in four years. In that amount of time, students go from tentative high schoolers to confident college graduates. A new president takes office. And what seemed OK may become intolerable.

Forward Theater’s most recent production, “The Niceties,” positions two fiercely intelligent, stubborn academics — one a student, the other a tenured professor — at opposite sides when it comes to the promise of America. Eleanor Burgess’ 2017 play, running through Feb. 7 in a virtual production, digs into the gap between meaning well and doing well.

“America is working,” the professor insists. Janine, played by Sarah Day, is white, in her 60s, her reading glasses on a beaded chain. Janine fought her way onto the faculty at an elite institution. She toughened up, and she advises her students to do the same.

Zoe is a Black junior in Janine’s class about the history of revolution, and she isn’t buying it. Zoe has been told to compromise and be patient for too long. She’s exhausted.

“Is there anything for me to love about my country?” asks Zoe, embodied with sensitivity by Samantha Newcomb. “Everything is tainted ... and no one else seems bothered by it.”