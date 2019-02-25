Just a few years after moving from Madison to New York, Bern Tan got the sort of life-changing phone call that can happen in show business: Would Tan, the caller asked, join the touring Lincoln Center Theater production of “The King and I”?
Now Tan plays the role of the Kralahome, prime minister to the King of Siam, in the beloved Rodgers and Hammerstein musical traveling across the country. When the show comes to Overture Hall Tuesday for a nearly week-long run, Tan expects the audience will include plenty of his relatives from Iowa, and former work colleagues from his eight years on the staff of Verona-based Epic Systems.
“I am what people in the theater world might call an ‘accidental’ theater person,” Tan, 42, explained by phone last week while sitting in a Dayton, Ohio, café between performances of “The King and I.”
“When I went to school at the University of Chicago, I studied geography and great books. I really did not foresee myself doing theater,” he said.
Tan is part of a cast of 33 in “The King and I,” featuring a score with classic songs such as “Getting to Know You,” “I Whistle a Happy Tune“ and “Shall We Dance?” This touring version is based on the 2015 Lincoln Center Theater production that won four Tony Awards, including Best Revival of a Musical.
Set in 1860s Bangkok, the story centers on Anna Leonowens (Angela Baumgardner), a British schoolteacher, and the King of Siam (Pedro Ka’awaloa) who has brought her to Siam (today Thailand) to educate his many wives and children.
The differences between their cultures creates tension and fascination. Critics praised the Lincoln Center Theater revival for making issues in “The King and I” seem uncannily relevant today.
Catherine Zuber, a seven-time Tony Award winner who designed the costumes for the show, notes that the story explores “a woman being accepted as someone who can have an intellect and authority. And also — what does it mean to have absolute power?, which the king has,” she said.
The King even alludes to building a border wall, Tan said.
“People will come up to the stage door (after a show) and say, ‘I had no idea that something written in the 1950s would still be relevant today,’” he said.
Kralahome connections
Tan’s Kralahome is “a traditionalist,” the actor said, “sometimes at odds with the King with wanting to change the way things are done in Siam, to bring in Western influences and have Anna teach his kids and wives.”
(The role of the Kralahome, by the way, was performed on Broadway from 1996 to 1998 by Randall Duk Kim, a co-founder of American Players Theatre in Spring Green.)
The partly bare-chested costume that the Kralahome wears in his first appearance was inspired by historical fashion, input from the original Lincoln Center actor in the role, and the script itself, said Zuber, who won a Tony for her “King and I” work.
In one clue from the script, Zuber notes, Anna remarks, “He’s half naked.”
“At the same time we wanted to give him authority” through his costume, the designer said. “It was hard getting the right fabric to make his robe, because it needed to pick up air and really move. That gave him an entrance that had animation to it; it had this sort of movement, so (the audience) felt, ‘Here’s this important, intimidating, half-naked person; what’s going on?’”
“In other moments on stage he gets more covered up,” she said, “but it’s still in his aesthetic of being a member of the court and not as buttoned-up as some of the other court members in a public moment, where they need to be more decorative.”
Historically the King, on the other hand, mixed Western fashion with traditions in Siam.
“And I find that to be quite an attractive mash-up of different cultures,” said Zuber, who along with the King’s intriguing mix of clothes also had to design plenty of lavish, 19th-century western hoop skirts for Anna.
After the success of “The King and I,” Zuber moved on to other shows. Her latest project: designing costumes for “Moulin Rouge,” opening on Broadway this summer and starring Madison-based Tony-winning performer Karen Olivo.
Something ‘extra special’
Bartlett Sher, director of the 2015 Broadway production and the first national tour, and tour director Shelley Butler both wanted casts that reflected the story’s location, so nearly everyone on stage has some Asian heritage, Tan said. The touring company is so deep into the story material now, he added, that the show has a sense of playfulness.
“There’s really something extra special about it,” said Tan. “There’s a certain tenacity but also level of understanding among the cast that is just remarkable.”
Born in Singapore and raised by an adoptive family in Iowa, Tan took violin and piano lessons as a child. But he didn’t start singing until college, when he joined a chorus whose director was committed to raising extra funds so his singers could take private voice lessons.
That training led Tan to get small parts in operas and realize “This is something that really makes my heart happy,” he said.
After college Tan taught primarily English and writing in Singapore, and eventually moved with his partner at the time to Madison. He applied for a job at Epic but at the same time was considering going back to school.
“I had before me letters from grad school accepting me into an opera program, and then a letter of acceptance from Epic. I was very torn over what to do. It really came down to finances,” he said.
Tan became part of Epic founder Judy Faulkner’s staff, helping put together customer events and other projects, then moving into sales in the Asia-Pacific region, he said.
“Epic distracted me from the theater for about eight years because it was such a wonderful place to work,” he said. But even at Epic, Tan would sometimes join other employees to perform for customers during annual user group meetings.
“That was a lot of fun. Kudos to Judy — she allowed a lot of leeway artistically. And it was a big investment, because people were taking time out of their workday to put a lot of these performances on — and it was encouraged,” he said. “That sort of confirmed deep in my heart that (performing) was something I wanted to do, because these things didn’t feel like work.”
In 2016, Tan moved to New York to give show-biz a chance. He currently both studies and teaches at New York University when he’s not on the road performing.
Getting cast as the Kralahome and serving as understudy for the King of Siam was a case of “being in the right place at the right time,” he said.
“I had one voice lesson with my teacher in New York, and our usual accompanist was out of town,” he said. “So my teacher brought in this other pianist, who at the time was slated to be the music director of this show. And he was very actively looking for a Kralahome.”
Tan was deep into the work for his graduate degree and not actively auditioning, but he tried out for the part anyway.
“One thing led to the next,” he said, “and three weeks later I got a call saying ‘We’d like to offer you the role.’”