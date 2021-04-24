Finding a bright spot during the pandemic — with art

Liubov Szwako knows the past year has been bleak for many people. But for him, it’s been full of color.

The Madison artist and muralist has seen his career take off, in part because of doors that opened during the pandemic when others closed.

Szwako had worked in restaurants for the past decade, but when eating establishments were forced to close in the early days of the pandemic, he lost his job — and his income. Szwako, who is originally from Mexico City but has lived in Madison for more than 10 years, is working toward his American citizenship, but because he is not a citizen yet did not qualify for U.S. stimulus checks.

So he turned to art, something he had always done on the side, to make his living.

Before the pandemic, “I didn’t use my art as a way of making money – I do it because I love it,” said Szwako, also known as the artist “Triangulador” as well as “the mattress artist,” for his whimsical, impromptu spray-paint artistry on discarded mattresses along Madison streets.