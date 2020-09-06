Filling the house: Forward Theater adapts to COVID-19 with 'Lifespan of a Fact'

The best place for Michael Herold to work in his Sun Prairie home is in a corner of his family room. Unfortunately for his work (if fortunately for him), Herold has a family.

“We were rehearsing, and I’ve got a section in the show where I have two lengthy monologues that are fairly close to each other,” said Herold, one of three actors in Forward Theater Company’s upcoming production of “The Lifespan of a Fact.”

“All of a sudden the house was like an anthill,” he said. “Tracy (his wife) was here, both kids were here. And they were being very quiet but they kept going behind the iPad. They were going in and out of the front of the house and out of the garage and into the kitchen. I was so distracted.

“I didn’t mess up my lines but I thought, ‘That was so confusing. I was living in so many different places for those 10 minutes just now.’”

Stepping into another world for an hour or two has always been part of the pull of live theater, for actors and audience alike. When the pandemic shifted those stories from stage to screen, finding that theatrical magic got harder.

For Forward Theater, it’s worth it. And it is not the same as making a film.