Filling the house: Forward Theater adapts to COVID-19 with 'Lifespan of a Fact'

The best place for Michael Herold to work in his Sun Prairie home is in a corner of his family room. Unfortunately for his work (if fortunately for him), Herold has a family.
“We were rehearsing, and I’ve got a section in the show where I have two lengthy monologues that are fairly close to each other,” said Herold, one of three actors in Forward Theater Company’s upcoming production of “The Lifespan of a Fact.”
“All of a sudden the house was like an anthill,” he said. “Tracy (his wife) was here, both kids were here. And they were being very quiet but they kept going behind the iPad. They were going in and out of the front of the house and out of the garage and into the kitchen. I was so distracted.
“I didn’t mess up my lines but I thought, ‘That was so confusing. I was living in so many different places for those 10 minutes just now.’”
Stepping into another world for an hour or two has always been part of the pull of live theater, for actors and audience alike. When the pandemic shifted those stories from stage to screen, finding that theatrical magic got harder.
For Forward Theater, it’s worth it. And it is not the same as making a film.
“We’re making theater using different tools than in the past,” said Jennifer Uphoff Gray, Forward’s artistic director. “It’s still a piece of theater created by theater artists.
“We have joint number one priorities: taking care of our artistic community by keeping as many people employed as possible, and taking care of subscribers.”
Be your own stage crew
Uphoff Gray was astonished when, despite COVID-19’s effective lockdown on live performance, some 85% of Forward’s subscriber base re-upped for the 2020-21 season.
That meant “Lifespan of a Fact” could go on with its creative team — set designer Joe Varga, lighting designer Noele Stollmack and a new film editor, Kathy Wittman, among them.
The big challenge that led to a dozen small challenges was that the actors themselves couldn’t get together in a room.
“The general policy of the (Actors Equity) union nationwide is still that in-person rehearsals are not being allowed,” Uphoff Gray said. “Every artist is working out of their own home. Nobody is in the same space together.”
Hence Herold’s set-up, which involved a tripod, a lighting ring and an iPhone (Forward purchased one for each actor). He could hear his scene partners and tech folks through a wireless Bluetooth earbud. Herold’s own face appeared on a laptop in front of him, with his fellow actors on separate iPads on either side of him. It was a lot of technology.
“I have so many things jerry-rigged here. It’s incredible what we’ve been able to do,” said Herold. “The production team, they really were as thorough as possible.”
Even though it will be pre-recorded, edited and released online, “The Lifespan of a Fact” is still under licensing rules as if it was staged in the 349-seat Playhouse theater in Overture Center. For its three-weekend “run,” Forward licensed the equivalent of 17 shows, which works out to nearly 6,000 tickets.
Functionally, subscribers and single ticket buyers will get a link on Sept. 11 and be able to watch the pre-recorded production just one time per link until Sept. 27. These could be considered household tickets, as a single person can buy one ticket and have two or more people watch. That’s more about capacity to support live theater and the honor system, Uphoff Gray said. (“You do what you can — no one’s coming in and checking their house.”)
Recording in advance allowed the creative team to make storyboards, use voiceovers, dissolve scenes in and out, with sound design by Joe Cerqua. But, again, it’s not film.
“Honoring the author’s intent in a different medium is first and foremost,” director Joe Hanreddy said. “We take the ideas in the play and try to translate them in a kinetic visual way that holds interest. Our palette here is defined by the computer and the cameras we’re using.”
From book to stage to Zoom
Hanreddy has had a decades-long career in the theater, serving as artistic director of the Milwaukee Repertory Theater from 1993-2010. He currently lives in Ellison Bay in Door County, and has been directing the “Lifespan of a Fact” actors straight into their homes in Sun Prairie, Wauwatosa and Salem (near the Illinois border).
Hanreddy has adapted Jane Austen novels (“Pride and Prejudice,” “Sense and Sensibility”) for the stage, among others. He adapted this play too.
“I wrote a Zoom play using all the dialogue from the play and tried to think of visual images that would enhance it,” Hanreddy said. The goal was “a version that’s compelling and interesting and hopefully funny, and captures the irony and twists and turns.”
“The Lifespan of a Fact” was itself already an adaptation. It started as a 2012 book written by John D’Agata and Jim Fingal, about the wrestling they did over a literary essay D’Agata wrote in 2003.
In his essay about a teenager’s death by suicide in Las Vegas, D’Agata embellished and fabricated details. Fingal aggressively fact-checked them (were the bricks brown or red?).
The 2018 play is a comedy that inflates their personalities and condenses a seven-year editing process into five stressful days. It was written by a trio credited as “Jeremy Kareken & David Murrell and Gordon Farrell.” (The ampersand in that credit makes slightly more sense when one considers the subject matter is, in part, copy editing).
“We’re influenced by not only the play script, but the book itself,” Hanreddy said. “The main question asked by the book is how the expository essay tries to describe the meaning of something, rather than the literal fact-by-fact.”
James Carrington, a University of Wisconsin-Madison graduate with a BFA in acting, plays the eager young fact checker opposite Herold as D’Agata. Mary McDonald Kerr, director of last season's "Mary Jane" for Forward, plays their editor.
Each character has a different perspective on “nonfiction” and how much agency writers have when they’re trying to get at the truth of something. To Hanreddy, this feels resonant in a different way now than when the book was written.
“The story, at one level, is a debate about literary genre,” Hanreddy said. “To what degree the writer of an essay has agency to describe the meaning or feeling of an event that’s an alteration ... what it means, rather than accuracy.
“As we watch them argue, there are some things we’re willing to go along with the writer,” he said. “Other times it’s ‘No, that’s too far. You can’t do that.’”
Herold said D’Agata is “not interested in accuracy, (he’s) interested in truth.”
“He says in the play he does not consider himself a journalist, so he does not have to be beholden to specific facts.”
Watch when you want
Starting Friday, patrons can watch “The Lifespan of a Fact” at their leisure. Forward Theater will be hosting watch parties and scheduling a half dozen talkbacks, just like it would if the play was staged live.
Uphoff Gray said her team is also working on a series of three readings, held online with the links given only to subscribers. By December, when Forward is set to go into rehearsal for Joshua Harmon’s play “Admissions,” she hopes to be rehearsing in person again.
“We’re trying to make this a season that works for everybody,” Uphoff Gray said.
As for the actors, they’ve made it work however they can — re-recording otherwise perfect takes when someone’s bandwidth drops, borrowing laptops and filming in the morning so the sun’s at the right angle for a shot.
As Herold went into the final weekend of filming, his wife had taken their two teenage sons and the dog to a hotel with a pool in the Wisconsin Dells.
“It feels like when I would be out of town doing a show,” Herold said. “But I’m in my own house.”
Share your opinion on this topic by sending a letter to the editor to tctvoice@madison.com. Include your full name, hometown and phone number. Your name and town will be published. The phone number is for verification purposes only. Please keep your letter to 250 words or less.
Stay up-to-date on what's happening
Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly!