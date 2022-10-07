Faisal Abdu'Allah's art reflects the moments, struggles of his life

A collection of Black Panther comics. A gold-plated barber chair. Portraits brought to life by human hair. Each of these artistic works represents pivotal influences for renowned artist and UW-Madison professor Faisal Abdu’Allah.

His exhibition, “Dark Matter,” is running at the Madison Museum of Contemporary Art until April 2. The collection features 64 works that span Abdu’Allah’s 30-year career.

“We pull from our memory to create things. Everything you see here is from my memory,” Abdu’Allah, 53, said.

Before there was Faisal Abdu’Allah, there was Paul Duffus — the son of two Jamaican immigrants, born and raised in London. His father was a Baptist preacher and, growing up, he spent a lot of time in barbershops. He recalls the barbershop as a space where he would intently observe his surroundings and draw from comic books. Today, much of his work features hair and barbershop-related imagery.

“I began to realize that this [the barbershop] was the first site of my education,” he said. “I could see that I was being mentored by the ancestors.”

After studying at the Harrow School of Art in London, he traveled to the U.S. for the first time to complete an exchange program in Boston. There, he became fascinated with the Harlem Renaissance and the work of Malcolm X. When he returned to London, he converted to Islam and changed his name from Paul Duffus to Faisal Abdu’Allah.

The first section of the current exhibit brings you into this tumultuous period of the artist’s life. Displayed on the museum’s walls are internal struggles that Abdu’Allah was experiencing with faith and his frustration with the pervasiveness of police brutality in London during the 1990s.

As one walks through the exhibition, it feels as if you’re witnessing the evolution of an artist’s life. Abdu’Allah recognizes the personal nature of his work — which is why he was initially on the fence about going through with the exhibition. Eventually, he turned around.

“What’s the purpose of having all these things and just keeping them in my studio? It’s a selfish act,” he said.

Creative process

“Dark Matter” marks one of Abdu’Allah’s biggest shows in the United States in a while, said Leah Kolb, the exhibition’s curator. Kolb, who worked closely with Abdu’Allah on the exhibition, called the creative process “amazing.”

“It felt really generous in terms of his willingness to open up and talk pretty freely about his own narrative,” Kolb said. “He has this amazing ability to not only put people at ease, but to make them feel heard and valued. I always tell him that he seems to sprinkle magic dust wherever he goes.”

The second section of “Dark Matter” deals with how Abdu’Allah perceives and has been perceived by the world. This section features several striking works, including two pieces that attendees won’t soon forget: “Hairtrait” and “Garden of Eden.”

“Hairtrait” is a collection of six portraits painted from his own hair, a method you might not even catch on to until you position yourself up close to the work. Abdu’Allah has been collecting his hair since he first arrived in Madison in 2014 to work as a professor of printmaking in the department of art history at UW-Madison.

“I began to collaborate with the biology department to figure out how I could make the hair into a powder,” he said. “They helped me use liquid nitrogen and a mortar and pestle to make it finer.”

Social commentary

“Dark Matter” marks the first time that “Garden of Eden” has been seen in the United States. The work is an “Alice in Wonderland”-inspired glass box where attendees are directed to go into different entrances according to their eye color. The piece, a commentary on privilege, is inspired by Abdu’Allah’s experience riding a train in Austria. During this train ride, he said that skinheads stood outside of his window and shouted “Ku Klux Klan.” Abdu’Allah remembers the moment as his first direct encounter with racism.

Another section of the exhibit honors his time in Madison, as well as his alter ego, which he has dubbed Duppy Conqueror, inspired by the Bob Marley and The Wailers song of the same title.

Much of Abdu’Allah’s work feels celebratory as it recognizes the achievements of Black inventors, local leaders and even superheroes. The work “Patent” is a series of prints that honor various Black innovators such as Madam C.J. Walker, a pioneer in hair care and one of the first American women to become a self-made millionaire.

“It amazes me that every single one of us is a beneficiary of their invention, probably this morning,” he said of the featured patents.

Abdu’Allah’s installation, “Blu³eprint,” is also currently on display at MMoCA. The sculpture is a nearly 7-foot-tall limestone carving of himself seated in a barber chair. Abdu’Allah describes the piece as a counter-monument to the Lincoln sculpture located on the UW-Madison campus.

“They ain’t destroying them,” Abdu’Allah said of efforts to remove monuments. “They’re taking them down and they’re placing them somewhere else. They’re not going in landfills.”

With a message

“Dark Matter,” which opened on Sept. 17, comes at a time in which Madison’s arts community has been somewhat fragmented and shaken by the treatment of another Black artist, Lilada Gee, after a work she left unfinished at MMoCA as a protest was vandalized by a woman and her two children who apparently mistook it for a do-it-yourself art project. Abdu’Allah recognizes the significance, but he declined to comment on recent controversies.

“My thoughts are in the work. If you ask my opinion on something, I urge you to see the show,” he said. “People ask me what’s going on with politics in MMoCA. I say go look at ‘Blu³eprint.’ ‘Blu³eprint’ talks about where we should be heading as human beings.”

Abdu’Allah’s work is far from done. He is working on multiple new pieces and he will be collaborating with MMoCA to provide special programming. One of those events will include a community-based “Live Salon” performance, where Abdu’Allah will provide free haircuts to willing attendees and engage in conversations related to issues of identity and representation.

So far, the public’s reaction to “Dark Matter” has been overwhelmingly positive, Abdu’Allah said. But when attendees inevitably have critiques on his work, he said he’s OK with that too. Regardless, all of the exhibition’s visitors will get a generous look at some of the artist’s most formative life moments and artistic influences.

“People will get a sense of some of the struggles that I’ve had,” he said. “I’m not going to say that life has been rosy because it certainly hasn’t been, but there are things that are of great significance to me. There’s some invisibility that needs to be made visible.”