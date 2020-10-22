Explore Madison's haunted stages at 'Under the Ghost Light'

Theaters and ghosts go together like witches and broomsticks (or maybe Linus and the Great Pumpkin).
This Halloween, Overture Center taps into its own rich history on State Street with a virtual, choose-your-own-adventure style event, meant to highlight the spirits that linger in the (temporarily) empty theaters.
“We’ve been talking about a ghost tour for years,” said Alanna Medearis, Overture’s director of education and community engagement. “There’s so much history in the building ... (it was) a department store, a brothel, a gay bar. And of course, the theaters.
“There were so many stories that we and our staff were the only ones who knew.”
On Thursday, Oct. 29, Overture debuts “Under the Ghost Light,” subtitled “a paranormal Halloween e-venture.” Starting at 8 p.m., there will be some optional interaction and showing off of costumes over Zoom before guests head off to explore a series of videos around a spooky theme.
Among these mini-experiences will be a dive into the archives with the Wisconsin Historic Society, a session about special effects props, a scary makeup demonstration, an on-site paranormal investigation with ghost hunters and a DIY old fashioned cocktail from Rare Steakhouse (call any time after 4 p.m. to order, (608) 204-9000).
The goal is to have it be fun, Medearis said, as well as raise a little money (tickets cost $10). The high school singers in the Jerry Ensemble will perform Halloween-themed songs. Staffers share stories of apparitions, unexplainable encounters with theater spirits. For the audience, “costumes are welcome and encouraged.”
“It’s a fun prototype for us to try some new things,” said Medearis. “The pandemic has opened the doors for new ways of thinking about programming.”
A few months after cancelling the remainder of its season due to COVID-19 in March, Overture cut its staff by 60%. It eliminated some positions, cut the hours of others and required furloughs. A search for a new CEO was put on hold.
As a presenting — not a producing — organization, Overture has focused on events like “Live from the West Side,” starting with “Hamilton’s” Christopher Jackson in August. A performance this Saturday night, a live streamed benefit for some 20 arts organizations, features celebrated Broadway diva Patti LuPone.
With “Under the Ghost Light,” Overture wanted to try something different. They’ll be using a combination of video conferencing software and a digital publishing format called ISSUU, which allows attendees to click through what is essentially an interactive PDF.
“The pandemic has impacted our staffing so much,” Medearis said. This project. “allowed us to work interdepartmentally and think about how we work together.”
The Broadway League has officially extended the theater shut-down until at least June 2021. When arts centers like Overture reopen, it won’t be all at once — and virtual programming like this may be a lasting addition to in-person shows.
“We’ve been talking about virtual events,” said Medearis. “Some people are Zoom-ed and interaction-ed out. They want to do something fun and not have to interact.
“This is a nice happy medium. It has interaction if people want, for people missing that connection. They can engage as much or as little as they want.”
