Explore Madison's haunted stages at 'Under the Ghost Light'

With “Under the Ghost Light,” Overture wanted to try something different. They’ll be using a combination of video conferencing software and a digital publishing format called ISSUU, which allows attendees to click through what is essentially an interactive PDF.

“The pandemic has impacted our staffing so much,” Medearis said. This project. “allowed us to work interdepartmentally and think about how we work together.”

The Broadway League has officially extended the theater shut-down until at least June 2021. When arts centers like Overture reopen, it won’t be all at once — and virtual programming like this may be a lasting addition to in-person shows.

“We’ve been talking about virtual events,” said Medearis. “Some people are Zoom-ed and interaction-ed out. They want to do something fun and not have to interact.

“This is a nice happy medium. It has interaction if people want, for people missing that connection. They can engage as much or as little as they want.”

