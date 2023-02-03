When incoming museum director Amy Gilman first saw “Emancipation Group” on display at the Chazen Museum of Art in 2017, she reacted like many visitors: She stopped in her tracks.

The tabletop marble statue, created in 1873 by American sculptor Thomas Ball, felt distressingly out of context. The half-life-size work depicts an elegantly dressed Abraham Lincoln with the Emancipation Proclamation in one hand and the other hovering over a man freed from slavery, half-clothed, barefoot and crouching at Lincoln’s feet among broken links of chain.

The artwork sparked an idea that turned into a multi-year, multimedia, cross-disciplinary and multi-city project. One of the most public facets of that undertaking is “re:mancipation,” an exhibition opening Saturday evening, Feb. 4, at the UW-Madison museum and running through June 25.

“re:mancipation” is so significant that it likely will change the way the Chazen displays and educates students and the public about art, Gilman said.

Displayed at the museum since 1976, Ball’s “Emancipation Group” is a “difficult and problematic depiction of racial hierarchy in America,” Gilman said.

Through a two-year, collaborative process, “we’ve come to a place where we have something new to say – not just about the object, but about having a conversation about race, about how race is embedded in many of the objects that we have collected, and to think about systemic racism, which is so hard to talk about.”

Museums are an ideal forum for these often-sensitive discussions, Gilman said.

“If we can talk about an object, a really complex object, we might be able to talk about really hard things without it feeling like, ‘I’m defensive,’ or ‘It’s so personal it’s an attack against me,’” she explained. “You can actually talk about it, and shouldn’t museums do that?”

Work by Sanford Biggers

“re:mancipation” is centered around the work of New York-based artist Sanford Biggers, winner of the 2017 Rome Prize in Visual Arts and the 2021 Heinz Award, and described by the New York Times as someone “whose bold and edgy artwork tackles thorny social, political and economic themes — often through a historic lens.”

Biggers first connected with the Chazen when the museum exhibited his work in “BAM!” in 2019. A third partner in “re:mancipation” is the MASK Consortium, a coalition of artists and cultural institutions that is documenting the project’s progress at remancipation.org.

Biggers was already familiar with the “Emancipation Group” sculptures when Gilman showed him the piece at the Chazen. Echoes of Ball’s 19th-century work can be found across the U.S. The sculpture owned by the Chazen actually served as a study for “Emancipation Memorial,” Ball’s bronze monument that stands in Washington, D.C.’s Lincoln Park -- and that just this week became a target for removal by congressional Del. Eleanor Holmes Norton, D-D.C.

Another version in bronze in Boston was removed by that city in late 2020.

Originally Biggers planned to create a “reaction” piece to “Emancipation Group” for the Chazen, but that changed after the statue in Boston came down. “re:mancipation” became a much broader project for the museum and the university – with podcasts, an upcoming documentary film and teaching curriculum, a national symposium series, research and collaboration with engineers, musicians, textile artists and more.

For Biggers, “creative commentary is perhaps the most poignant disruptive role of art,” he explained in a guide to "re:mancipation." It can "combat historical amnesia and, through open discourse, allow for radical new conceptual and social possibilities.”

A visit to 're:mancipation'

The exhibition itself is multidimensional. Visitors enter through what feels like a corridor, lined with historical facts and artifacts.

Just around a corner, the gallery opens wide – revealing sculptures, paintings, quilted capes and 3D printed elements that break down the imagery of Ball’s sculpture.

On a billboard-sized wall, a projected video includes music created in response to the project, plus performances by UW-Madison dance professor Chris Walker, students from the university’s First Wave Program, commentary from Robert “Bert” Davis of America’s Black Holocaust Museum in Milwaukee, and more. An audio production of the play “Necessary Sacrifices” features a conversation between Frederick Douglass and Abraham Lincoln, performed by UW-Madison theater professor Baron Kelly and Wisconsin Public Radio producer Norman Gilliland.

With thematic colors of red, white and blue, “re:mancipation” is a markedly American story. Curated by Gilman and the entire Chazen team, the exhibition might require multiple visits to take in.

In May the museum will unveil a key addition to the exhibition: a marble statue by Biggers titled “Lifting the Veil” that depicts a standing and dignified Douglass over a seated Lincoln, who is humbly barefooted as a document lies on his lap. The finished artwork, currently being carved from marble at Quarra Stone Company in Madison, will become part of the Chazen’s permanent collection.

“re:mancipation” – spelled in lower-cased letters “to address the hierarchies that capitalization can reinforce in our culture,” according to the museum -- comes on the heels of the exhibition “Sifting and Reckoning: UW-Madison’s History of Exclusion and Resistance,” part of the broader UW-Madison Public History Project that was on display in the same Chazen gallery last fall.

“Sifting and Reckoning” took an unvarnished look at the history of racism on campus as well as those who confronted it.

“It turned out to be a great duo,” Gilman said. “This project did not grow out of that project, but it has the same interest at heart, about really being able to talk about our history in more complex ways than we have been taught.”

New era

“re:mancipation” also signals a new era for the free-admission museum at 750 University Ave. The original “Emancipation Group” sculpture had long been on display in a blue-walled gallery in the museum’s Elvehjem building.

The 52-year-old Elvehjem – connected to the newer section of the museum by an indoor bridge – closed Dec. 24 for two years of exterior work, including replacement of aging skylights and the addition of insulation to increase energy efficiency and to stabilize the climate in the building’s galleries.

All of the artwork in the Elvehjem has been uninstalled for the construction period, and moved to either the newer section of the Chazen, built in 2011, or into storage.

When the older section of the museum is reopened, it may contain a re-imagined way to display art.

“You never de-install 20 galleries at once,” Gilman said of the construction work, which has been in the planning stages for several years. “With this opportunity, we are thinking about how we are going to re-install all of it, and not just put everything back where it was."

“Part of my interest in this project is actually encouraging all of us – all the curators – to learn from this very intensive process" with "re:mancipation," she said.

"What can we translate into thinking differently about how we show our entire permanent collection? What, from this, can we bring into that space?”