If you go

What: "Evil Dead The Musical" presented by UW-Madison's University Theatre

When: Through Aug. 25 and Sept. 12-29. Shows are at 7:30 p.m. on Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays and 2 p.m. Sundays.

Where: Mitchell Theatre, Vilas Hall, 821 University Ave.

Tickets: $25 adult, $20 senior (62 and older), $20 UW faculty/staff with ID, $15 UW students with ID, $10 older children. Also $10 group sales (10 tickets or more).

Call 608-265-2787 or visit artsticketing.wisc.edu.

Convenience fees apply to all phone and online orders.

Walk-up sales: Vilas Hall Box Office, 821 University Ave., open Monday through Friday 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.; or Memorial Union Box Office, 800 Langdon St., Monday through Friday 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., Saturdays 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. No convenience fees for in-person orders.

The Vilas Hall Box Office opens one hour before showtime and remains open until 30 minutes past curtain.

Online: theatre.wisc.edu