Even the losers: 'Monument to the Unelected' looks at the presidents that weren't

Sallay, an artist himself, recorded his response to the piece. As he explained, he’d been denied the right to vote because he was wrongfully incarcerated. Then, in 2016, he didn’t vote because he felt it didn’t matter.

“I chose to remain politically invisible because I thought I knew what the outcome would be,” Sallay said in the recording. “When I look at the ‘Monument to the Unelected’ I think about … how my community, my state, my country might look different if persons who were and are incarcerated could vote.

“I think about how my ancestors laid down their lives in order for people to gain their rights to vote and live in dignity.”

Presenting work with a social justice theme fits with the Abrahamson family values, Daniel said. But “Monument to the Unelected” may resonate with viewers in a different, powerful way during this election cycle in particular.

Seeing the signs, even fictional ones, from election losers “takes a different tone this election,” Clark said.

“This thing that’s always been central to a functioning democracy, the peaceful transfer of power, has been made a partisan issue.”

