Essayist Melissa Faliveno explores the murkiness of the Midwest in 'Tomboyland'

Scheduling the bookstore event, on the other hand, turned out to be tougher than expected. With in-person events canceled due to COVID-19, Faliveno will instead take part in a virtual talk with author Melissa Febos (“Whip Smart”) at 6 p.m. Wednesday via Crowdcast. The event is free, but registration is required.

Weaving personal essay and cultural reportage, her essays look at gender identity, motherhood and the Midwest, often exploring the supposed contradictions and complications she sees in both herself and the place she grew up. Faliveno, who teaches in the graduate writing program at Sarah Lawrence University, talked about the origins of her writing.

When did you start writing about the Midwest?

I don't think I actually started writing about Wisconsin or the Midwest until I left it. You know, when I was there, I was writing kind of about anything but and I think mostly because I just found everything else more interesting. And I was doing a lot of traveling and was writing a lot about World War II and Europe.