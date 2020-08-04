Essayist Melissa Faliveno explores the murkiness of the Midwest in 'Tomboyland'

A Room of One’s Own — both the Virginia Woolf essay and the Madison bookstore named after it — looms large in author Melissa Faliveno’s life.
She keeps a copy of Woolf’s 1929 book, an argument for physical and cultural space for women writers to create — on her desk as inspiration. And Faliveno, who was born in Mt. Horeb, was a frequent visitor to the bookstore when she was a University of Wisconsin-Madison student, Isthmus writer and rare book dealer.
“I first went in there to get books for a class, and I had no education about feminism other than my mother’s version of feminism as ‘bra-burning’,” Faliveno said. “And then I went into Room of One’s Own and was like, ‘What is this magical place?’ It just was a place that was a very important part of my life in Madison.”
Faliveno used to dream of someday publishing a book and hosting a launch event at the bookstore. She got the seemingly hard part done. “Tomboyland," a collection of essays exploring her relationship with the Midwest and her own identity, is being published on Tuesday, Aug. 4 by Topple Press, an imprint started by “Transparent” creator (and fellow UW-Madison graduate) Jill Soloway.
Scheduling the bookstore event, on the other hand, turned out to be tougher than expected. With in-person events canceled due to COVID-19, Faliveno will instead take part in a virtual talk with author Melissa Febos (“Whip Smart”) at 6 p.m. Wednesday via Crowdcast. The event is free, but registration is required.
Weaving personal essay and cultural reportage, her essays look at gender identity, motherhood and the Midwest, often exploring the supposed contradictions and complications she sees in both herself and the place she grew up. Faliveno, who teaches in the graduate writing program at Sarah Lawrence University, talked about the origins of her writing.
When did you start writing about the Midwest?
I don't think I actually started writing about Wisconsin or the Midwest until I left it. You know, when I was there, I was writing kind of about anything but and I think mostly because I just found everything else more interesting. And I was doing a lot of traveling and was writing a lot about World War II and Europe.
And then when I moved to New York, I don't know. Something happened. I just I felt like this very strong pull toward home. And I'm sure some of that was homesickness. A lot of it was like, being in New York among New Yorkers and very educated people, some of whom were saying disparaging things about the Midwest, particularly during the 2016 election. I got defensive about where I come from, and started to really want to interrogate the Midwestern identity and Wisconsin in particular, because it's such a unique place. And I love it and I still call it home.
Were you looking at other works of Midwestern literature or nonfiction as positive inspiration, or a negative inspiration you wanted to correct?
Totally. I was definitely looking at literature as inspiration, you know, like reading Bonnie Jo Campbell and David Rhodes and Jo Ann Beard, who I actually worked with at Sarah Lawrence for my MFA.
I think the sort of anti-inspiration was some journalism that was coming out, op-eds and political commentary, especially in the wake of the election. People writing about Midwestern people voting against their own interests, and how can they possibly do this. There’s such great generalizations going on in the way that journalists from the coasts write about Midwesterners, like we’re this great amorphous people that don’t know what the f--- we’re doing.
I wanted to interrogate those things that I find really complicated that I don’t think there’s an answer for. Like growing up with people who are gun people, and loving those people, and what it meant to love people who love guns when you are firmly anti-gun.
I don’t see your book as political in the sense of trying to answer those questions, but trying to broaden the definition of what Midwestern means.
Absolutely. I have a bunch of questions, and I wanted to write into those questions. And I think all I came up with was more questions.
Did you write about Wisconsin first or yourself first, or both?
I think I was writing about Wisconsin first. I was writing these individual essays and they were really focused on place. I didn’t know how they connected, other than the Midwest was a current running through the work.
After the 2016 election, I went on a self-made writing retreat at this artists’ colony just north of the city. You can pay to go live in the barn that Edna St. Vincent Millay built. And I took a week off work and went up to live in the barn, and was like, "I’m just going to write about whatever comes to me." I realized I had this essay in me about gender and sexuality, but also about the ways that our identity can be so inextricably linked to place and where you grow up, and how that can both define and complicate our sense of identity and self.
I kind of, in a mad fever, wrote a really messy version of what would become the near title essay in the book, "Tomboy.” And that's kind of how I got an agent. From that, I started to center these other essays. I know that I’m circling around something but I don’t know what. I was trying to suss out these connections between the body and the land, sort of what I kept calling the “geography of identity.”
It seems like in a lot of the essays you focus on something very specific and concrete, and then use that as a way to start talking about something that's ineffable. I kept seeing the word “darkness” coming up in at least half the essays. Not like bad darkness, but where you don’t know what’s in there.
Right, this murkiness that we inhabit. Everything is in the murky in-between. There is no one thing or another and we're all just kind of like searching our way through it. I think everything is very much about inhabiting that space and just kind of allowing yourself to be there and the mystery of it and ask the questions and maybe be okay with not having answers.
Did the act of writing these essays help clear away some of the murkiness for you?
Inhabiting that darkness and that murkiness is just the project of living, maybe. I do think that I got some clarity out of the process of writing the book. Even if it just means being okay with not having clarity.
I went through a period where I was really struggling to define myself and fit into some community or space. A lot of that had to do with leaving home and being in this new place, and feeling disconnected from both places. I had this really tight, really close, wonderful community in Madison and I still have them, and then being in this place where I felt like such an outsider and still do in a lot of ways. So I just felt like I was in between these worlds, in between these communities and sort of adrift.
I think that writing the book helps me sort of realize that I can. I can inhabit many spaces at once, in many communities at once. And I don't have to be one thing or the other. None of us do.
