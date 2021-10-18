Equal at last? APT's 'Taming of the Shrew' levels the playing field

Is “The Taming of the Shrew” a love story?
Rarely in live theater have I craved a rewind button as much as I did at American Players Theatre’s new production, a quick-witted, surprising rendition of a play I was perfectly content to never see again.
This one I might need to see again, just to catch it all. Director Shana Cooper’s wild adaptation, running in the Touchstone Theatre through Nov. 14, makes a case for the conclusion I’ve always found implausible — that Kate and Petruchio are honestly, improbably meant for each other.
Known for can’t-miss-it misogyny and providing inspiration for Cole Porter’s “Kiss Me Kate,” Shakespeare’s “The Taming of the Shrew” packs so much problematic male behavior into its iambic pentameter, it can be hard to laugh even when the lines are funny.
Cooper, who teaches at Northwestern University and is a company member at Woolly Mammoth in Washington, D.C., gets it. She opens “Shrew” with a groovy dance pantomime in which all the actors, men and women alike, are mustachioed like ’70s Tom Selleck.
It’s hilarious, and frames the show as high comic melodrama. Later, she pulls in references from “Sold (the Grundy County Auction Incident)” (a ’90s country classic — is this play inside my brain?) to “Jersey Shore” and Crocs.
“The Taming of the Shrew” has been adapted and updated dozens of times (remember “Ten Things I Hate About You?”). It’s one of Shakespeare’s most-produced comedies. A quick recap:
A rich Italian guy has two daughters, Kate (Alejandra Escalante) and Bianca. Kate figures she’ll lose what little agency and independence she has if she marries, so she’s not into it, and her reputation among the men in town isn’t great. “Fiend of hell,” they call her, “renown’d in Padua for her scolding tongue.”
Everybody loves the younger sister, but dad won’t let Bianca marry until Kate does. Bianca has three suitors, two of whom are played by Casey Hoekstra in what looks like a gold lamé suit. Enter cocky, recently orphaned Petruchio (Daniel José Molina), who’s “come to wive it wealthily in Padua.” Kate has money so she’s the girl for Petruchio, even before he meets her. Cue the fireworks.
Why does this “Taming” appeal, when so many others haven’t? I give a portion of the credit to these unlikely lovers, played with naivety and determination by Escalante and Molina. Escalante’s Kate is an innocent — she doesn’t get to pick her suitors, and her father sees the whole thing as a business transaction. Kate seems genuinely afraid of what might happen to her if she stops fighting.
As Petruchio, Molina is a pleasant surprise. His bluster comes as much from a place of insecurity as youthful arrogance, though there’s a bit of both in his raised eyebrows. Molina’s Petruchio is sharp, confident and used to thinking on his feet. When Kate finally lets her guard down, it shocks him into a passion he seems to discover in the moment.
Jim Ridge, Colleen Madden and Hoekstra play the rest of the roles, from suitors and fathers to sisters and servants. Madden’s meatiest role is Tranio, a servant who poses as her master and loves the freedom she finds in her new suit.
In a shrewd bit of gender bending, Ridge plays both Baptiste, the father, and flirtatious Bianca, by swapping a veil. (Raquel Adorno’s costumes, notably Petruchio’s wedding dress, are truly inspired.)
There’s a gonzo energy in the comic timing and physicality from these actors. It feels like that old “I can’t pay the rent/ You must pay the rent!” skit. It goes fast; Cooper has done a fine job paring down characters and scenes.
Still, what I wouldn’t give to be able to rewind! Escalante’s expressions and pitch say more about what’s going on than the text itself does. Broken Chord, a trio of sound designers, give the comedy a playful soundtrack, and I half-expected set designer Andrew Boyce’s garden sculptures to step off their platforms and walk into the scenes.
Some of the most essential changes are in the text. These are subtle, but essential.
“I am ashamed that people are so simple,” Kate says in a famous speech near the play’s end. “To offer war where they should kneel for peace.”
That single edit — from “women” to “people” — gets to something true and real in this adaptation. It reveals a Kate who finally feels like an equal, at least in her home. And it lets “The Taming of the Shrew” be complicated and honest, in a way that deserves to be seen again.
