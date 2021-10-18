Equal at last? APT's 'Taming of the Shrew' levels the playing field

It’s hilarious, and frames the show as high comic melodrama. Later, she pulls in references from “Sold (the Grundy County Auction Incident)” (a ’90s country classic — is this play inside my brain?) to “Jersey Shore” and Crocs.

“The Taming of the Shrew” has been adapted and updated dozens of times (remember “Ten Things I Hate About You?”). It’s one of Shakespeare’s most-produced comedies. A quick recap:

A rich Italian guy has two daughters, Kate (Alejandra Escalante) and Bianca. Kate figures she’ll lose what little agency and independence she has if she marries, so she’s not into it, and her reputation among the men in town isn’t great. “Fiend of hell,” they call her, “renown’d in Padua for her scolding tongue.”

Everybody loves the younger sister, but dad won’t let Bianca marry until Kate does. Bianca has three suitors, two of whom are played by Casey Hoekstra in what looks like a gold lamé suit. Enter cocky, recently orphaned Petruchio (Daniel José Molina), who’s “come to wive it wealthily in Padua.” Kate has money so she’s the girl for Petruchio, even before he meets her. Cue the fireworks.