Entertainment options dwindle as coronavirus concerns grow

“At the direction of state and local government, and in an abundance of caution we are working to reschedule/postpone all events through March 31,” a notice from the company said.

The Barrymore Theatre, 2090 Atwood Ave., is working to reschedule shows. A March 28 performance by comedian Steven Wright is now scheduled for Oct. 3. An appearance by radio talk show host Stephanie Miller scheduled for March 21 is now set for June 27.

Shows by ZZ Ward and Robert Cray will be rescheduled, but no dates have been set. Whether Gaelic Storm will perform March 20 is still being discussed, said the theater's general manager Steve Sperling.

The Wisconsin Chamber Orchestra said it made the difficult decision to cancel the March 14 and March 29 performances of Beethoven Lives Next Door, a family series concert held at the Goodman Community Center.

It also canceled its March 27 Masterworks III Concert at the Capitol Theater.

"We ask for your patience as we work to determine all of the options we will be able to offer to ticket holders," the WCO said in an e-mail to supporters. "We are deeply grateful for your understanding. We’ll also keep you informed of the status of all our upcoming performances as we continue to monitor the situation closely over the coming days and weeks."