Entertainment options dwindle as coronavirus concerns grow

Looks like lots of Netflix for the next couple of weeks, at least, as entertainment options around town diminish and concern about the spread of COVID-19 coronavirus increases.
Many large concerts and theater productions have been canceled or postponed, the 2020 Wisconsin Film Festival Madison was called off, and the Madison Children Museum is closed for at least two weeks.
Officials at the Overture Center for the Arts were unable late Friday afternoon to discuss the fate of the Broadway Across America show "Wicked," which began Wednesday and is set to go through March 29 in Overture Hall.
Gary Kohn, Overture's director of public relations, said "things continue to change by the hour."
Most other shows at Overture Center have been canceled or postponed in response to concerns about the virus.
The Amateurs, Forward Theater Company’s play about a troupe of actors trying to avoid the Black Plague in 14th Century Europe, was canceled. It had been scheduled to run March 15 to April 5.
According to Overture’s website, CTM’s "Peter Pan" has been cancelled, as has Madison Opera's "Orpheus in the Underworld," a WCO performance later this month, the MadHatters Spring 2020 concert, and Kanopy Dance's "The Far Out Prophecies of Nostradamus."
The Madison Symphony Orchestra, which has performances April 3-5 at Overture, will make a decision next week, said executive director Richard H. Mackie.
The center said it will notify ticket holders of any additional cancellations, which also will be posted on the website.
Overture said it has taken other steps to slow the spread, such as reducing points of contact and continuously disinfecting surfaces like railings and arm rests. For example, guests are asked to show their tickets rather than handing them to ushers.
Sick employees have been told to stay home, and the center is asking patrons to do the same if they are felling ill.
On Twitter, Overture encouraged ticket holders to contact the ticket office with any questions related to exchanges or refunds. "Please know that they are experiencing a high volume of calls and emails and will answer ASAP," the tweet said.
Madison Public Libraries will remain open, but are cancelling most programming until further notice.
Area movie theaters are staying open. "We're upping our cleanliness habits," said one local theater manager.
FPC Live, which runs The Sylvee, The Orpheum Theater, Majestic Theater and High Noon Saloon is working to reschedule March events, the company said in a notice to concertgoers.
“At the direction of state and local government, and in an abundance of caution we are working to reschedule/postpone all events through March 31,” a notice from the company said.
The Barrymore Theatre, 2090 Atwood Ave., is working to reschedule shows. A March 28 performance by comedian Steven Wright is now scheduled for Oct. 3. An appearance by radio talk show host Stephanie Miller scheduled for March 21 is now set for June 27.
Shows by ZZ Ward and Robert Cray will be rescheduled, but no dates have been set. Whether Gaelic Storm will perform March 20 is still being discussed, said the theater's general manager Steve Sperling.
The Wisconsin Chamber Orchestra said it made the difficult decision to cancel the March 14 and March 29 performances of Beethoven Lives Next Door, a family series concert held at the Goodman Community Center.
It also canceled its March 27 Masterworks III Concert at the Capitol Theater.
"We ask for your patience as we work to determine all of the options we will be able to offer to ticket holders," the WCO said in an e-mail to supporters. "We are deeply grateful for your understanding. We’ll also keep you informed of the status of all our upcoming performances as we continue to monitor the situation closely over the coming days and weeks."
Two Crows Theatre Co. in Spring Green, a professional theater company comprised of actors and actresses from American Players Theatre, has postponed the final show of its season.
“The Aliens,” a play by Annie Baker, was scheduled to open April 2 at Slowpoke Lounge & Cabaret in downtown Spring Green but will be moved to the company’s 2020-21 season that begins in November.
“Our top priority is the health and safety of our community,” said Rob Doyle, artistic director at Two Crows. “That is why, with very heavy hearts, we are announcing the unfortunate and premature end of our second season.”
Programming at American Family's DreamBank has been canceled. "The health and well-being of our guests and dreamers are of utmost importance to us, so in an effort to do our part to flatten the curve of the COVID-19, we’ve made the decision to close DreamBank through at least March 31. This means all events and room reservations are canceled, and the entire space will be closed."
High schools with musicals in progress had them called off. La Follette's production of "13: The Musical," and West's production of "9 to 5: The Musical" won't have a second weekend of performances.
Edgewood High School won't put on "The Sound of Music" this weekend as planned, but is looking to reschedule it later in the semester.
The Wisconsin Film Festival, which was set to begin April 2, was scheduled to present 155 films from across the world, over eight days, on seven screens, in five venues.
"The Festival is grateful for the public’s understanding of this difficult situation and its support through the years," organizers said in a press release. "Festival staff and programmers are already looking forward to next year’s Wisconsin Film Festival, April 8–15, 2021."