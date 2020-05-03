Drive-thru art exhibit at Garver Feed Mill explores themes of social distancing, isolation

Many of the art pieces on display outside Garver Feed Mill are directly influenced by aspects of the COVID-19 pandemic and social distancing.
For example, "Curves vs. Waves" by local visual artist Jeremy Weinberg incorporates the epidemic curve that has become an ever-present graphic illustration of why quarantine measures have been necessary.
"He kind of played with it a little — he inverted it, created a cutout, and is projecting a video of waves onto it," said Bethany Jurewicz, Garver’s director of public programming and community outreach. "The idea is that there may be waves in the pandemic, and there's this curve that we're meant to flatten."
A piece created by Cynthia Hoffman also draws inspiration from the public health crisis. It features the names and handprints of 30 essential workers in Madison, including those of grocers, emergency medical workers and water utility employees.
But the drive-thru exhibition at Garver Field Mill — "Outside Looking In, A Drive-Thru Art Exhibit," featuring works by 18 local artists — is intended to be considered as a whole, along with the building itself.
"You look at the building, and you're distanced from it, right? You're already thinking about the fact that you can't get out of your car, and you're viewing art in a completely different way," Jurewicz said. "Just the premise of the exhibition is very much about social distancing. We're taking that as our jumping off point."
Best keep your distance
Designed to be viewed from afar, the exhibition encourages visitors to drive or bike past the large-scale artworks displayed in the windows of the brick building, and not to approach them on foot. Most of the pieces were designed to fit the dimensions of the building's windows, which are 10 feet tall.
"One of our requirements was that all installations would be large enough to be viewed from the bike path," Jurewicz said. "I was very adamant that there wouldn't be detailed pieces that would tempt people to walk up to the windows. … I didn't want groups of people congregating around one particular window."
About 200 cars and a couple dozen bikers and pedestrians circled the building on opening night on April 25.
"The cars were quite full," she said. "People were definitely kind of loading the whole family into the car — even the dogs. One of the funniest things that we saw was cars with dogs looking out the window towards the art, as if they were enjoying it as well."
There's no cost for admission, but Garver Feed Mill is encouraging donations to participating artists and the Madison Arts Commission is offering a matching grant of $1,500 to support the project.
Lifting spirits from afar
Participating in the exhibition has been a welcome distraction for Steph Hagens, who's on hold at her job as a display artist at the clothing and home décor store Anthropologie. She has created two installations based on Orchid Quest, an annual event held at Olbrich Botanical Gardens, and purposefully made them extra bright and colorful to lift people's spirits — including her own.
"I made giant paper orchids that are dimensional," she said. "I cut them out of paper, hand-painted them, and adhered them to large painted branches. Right now, I'm hanging them from fishing line in one of the windows, and they're in a doorway on the other side."
The orchids have proven to be one of the more popular installations, which has been gratifying "for a social person who's really struggled with the isolation," Hagens said. "Creating these has been therapeutic for me, knowing that they're going to cheer people up. That's helped get me out of bed and get me going."
The exhibition is mostly on the building's south facade, though a few displays are on the backside, as well. Several of the displays were created with fluorescent paint, or have backlighting and video-projection elements that are most striking after sundown.
"Outside Looking In" will run around the clock through May 31.
