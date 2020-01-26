Dramatic fallout: Telling the story of a play labeled 'Indecent'

The Madison production has seven actors along with three musicians, who play on stage with the cast throughout the performance.

If the play alone sounds like complex storytelling, throw in that some of the story is performed in Yiddish and German.

Language teachers

While 90 percent of the show is in English, Yiddish and German are both spoken and sung in the play and experts were used to help the actors learn the languages. The (German and Yiddish) languages are very similar, but certain words are pronounced differently in each language, actor Micah Cowsik-Herstand explains. “We had to make sure we keep those two things honest.”

“The play is trying to do justice to the story of the real people who lived it,” said Cowsik-Herstand, who lives in New York City, but grew up in Madison and decided to spend about six weeks in town when he was cast as Lemml.

Lemml is both the stage manager of the play within the play, but also functions as a narrator, Cowsik-Herstand said.

And while all the other actors play multiple roles, Lemml “is the one character in the show that doesn’t change,” he said, adding the play starts in 1906 when Lemml is 18 years old and continues until 1952.