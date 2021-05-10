Despite pandemic, high school musicals go on with the show

“As a teacher and as a theater lover myself, (I know) that many of our students thrive in the theater,” said Sun Prairie theater and musical director Marsha Heuer. “They want to do theater. And in a pandemic when there is so much separation and anxiety and all these different stress levels, we need things that give us a good outlet. So there was no question in my mind that we were going to do something.”

“Smokey Joe’s Café,” a jukebox musical, allowed students to meet over Zoom and rehearse their parts on their own before everything was knit together using video technology. Some of the filming was done at the school, socially distanced, once the building reopened.

As they ran the songs over Zoom, “everyone’s muted. So it was a little risky for (the teachers) because they didn’t really know where we were at,” said junior Micha Friedman. But when audio and video, recorded separately, were finally edited together, students were impressed with the results.

In any case it was better than 2020, when students were deep into rehearsals for “Chicago” when the musical was called off because of the pandemic.

“I loved that show, and it was canceled,” said Sun Prairie junior Aleah Frank. “It was heartbreaking not to be able to do theater for months on end.