'Dear Evan Hansen,' 'Lion King,' 'Chicago' among Broadway lineup for Overture Center's 2020-21 season

“I love everything on the season,” said Tim Sauers, vice president of programming at the Overture. “I think it’s a very strong season of shows that people want to see in Madison.”

Despite the appealing lineup, Sauers said Overture is expecting a dip in subscription sales this year because the red-hot musical sensation “Hamilton” spiked subscription sales last year. Sauers said he’s seen a lot of popular shows come around, but “nothing like ‘Hamilton.’”

The uncertainty of the COVID-19 outbreak adds another challenge for the new season. Nearly 30 shows this season were canceled due to the pandemic, including much of the “Wicked” run and the entirety of “The Play that Goes Wrong.” About 15 more shows had to be rescheduled. Overture said it’s too soon to have “a full picture of the financial impact.”

This past season, Overture had its highest number of Broadway season ticket subscriptions ever at 9,976. For the upcoming season, Sauers said Overture is predicting a decrease in the number of season ticket holders but at this point it’s impossible to say how much.