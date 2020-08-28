Darkened Overture Center asking arts lovers to help them 'dream about the future'

"We are working very hard to make sure that all of us make it through this challenging time," Gruenewald said. "So we hope that through these sessions everyone gets to understand a little bit more about our situation in the industry, but also help us dream about the future and what will the arts look like and what will Overture look like in the future."

Within two days of announcing the forums, Gruenewald said, 143 people had signed up. Anecdotally, from the people she's talked to, she said, Overture's most dedicated patrons and partners are really missing all that it offered. "It seems a lot of our friends just miss Overture and want to hear what's happening right now."

The events aren't fundraisers, but guests will be asked to consider a gift to Overture, Gruenewald said.

Generosity cited

Overture Center, which replaced the Madison Civic Center in 2004, is continuing to support its 10 resident arts companies, all of which had to cancel their fall seasons.

With its spring season canceled, Gruenewald said Overture had more than $250,000 worth of ticket revenue donated back to the organization. Since July, it had another $10,000 worth of ticket donations, she said.