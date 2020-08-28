Darkened Overture Center asking arts lovers to help them 'dream about the future'

As the performing arts world is put on an indefinite hiatus and experiences a staggering loss of revenue during the COVID-19 pandemic, Overture Center is reaching out to the Madison arts community with a series of free online forums beginning Monday.
Overture officials are calling the break in its programming an “intermission” and the monthly forums are designed to examine what the future holds for the arts.
Emily Gruenewald, Overture's vice president of development, said that as much as 70% of its budget is met through ticket sales, which are completely gone.
"This is a time where all of us as arts organizations are dealing with a very difficult situation," she said. "So, I just encourage everyone in the community, if you're able, to consider supporting the arts organizations that you love. If you're not able to, we completely understand, and we will still be here for you."
Overture, 201 State St., canceled its first show March 13 — early in the run of a touring production of "Wicked" — after a state order that put restrictions on theaters, restaurants, bars and other businesses due to COVID-19.
Chris Vogel, Overture's chief financial and operating officer, said the center has had "basically zero earned revenue" from that time until the end of its fiscal year on June 30 and estimates it lost out on about $7 million during that period.
Since the start of its new fiscal year on July 1, Vogel is estimating Overture could lose another $10 million in earned revenue due to shows that were originally scheduled for the 2020-2021 season that have either been postponed or canceled.
Cutbacks enacted
When the pandemic began and the dire financial picture became clearer, Overture took measures to cut expenses, both overhead and personnel expenses, to limit its financial losses.
The center laid off or furloughed 60% of its 90-member staff and cut overhead expenditures by more than 60%. In a typical budget year, Overture sees revenue from $20 million to $25 million, Vogel said. Overture is funded in part by a percentage of the city's room tax, which has fallen significantly with a decline in travel.
Vogel said Overture was slated to receive the second $1 million grant payment in September of a $2 million award the Room Tax Commission made in September 2019. Overture will receive $150,000 instead of that $1 million.
Online sessions
The Monday session starts at 7:30 p.m. with a look at the "State of the Industry." Gruenewald will be joined by Tim Sauers, vice president of programming and community engagement, and Jacquie Goetz, vice president of operations.
The other sessions are: Oct. 26, "Overture’s Vital Role in the Community," and Nov. 23, "Downtown Madison Recovery."
"We are working very hard to make sure that all of us make it through this challenging time," Gruenewald said. "So we hope that through these sessions everyone gets to understand a little bit more about our situation in the industry, but also help us dream about the future and what will the arts look like and what will Overture look like in the future."
Within two days of announcing the forums, Gruenewald said, 143 people had signed up. Anecdotally, from the people she's talked to, she said, Overture's most dedicated patrons and partners are really missing all that it offered. "It seems a lot of our friends just miss Overture and want to hear what's happening right now."
The events aren't fundraisers, but guests will be asked to consider a gift to Overture, Gruenewald said.
Generosity cited
Overture Center, which replaced the Madison Civic Center in 2004, is continuing to support its 10 resident arts companies, all of which had to cancel their fall seasons.
With its spring season canceled, Gruenewald said Overture had more than $250,000 worth of ticket revenue donated back to the organization. Since July, it had another $10,000 worth of ticket donations, she said.
"And it really makes a difference right now," she said. "I'm just really grateful and thankful for all of the amazing people that we have in our area that are so generous at this time, not just to Overture, but to so many worthy causes right now."
There's no timeline for reopening, but Overture is instead keeping an eye on what's happening in the market and with touring shows. County restrictions will dictate when Overture's resident companies can perform again.
Relief fund
Overture has worked with the Madison Community Foundation to develop a relief fund for Overture's resident companies. That fund already has $325,000, Gruenewald said.
The resident companies aren't being charged rent, but the fund will support rental fees as resident companies return to performing in Overture as they are able to do so, Gruenewald said.
"So it's one budget item that resident arts companies don't have to worry about in this early recovery period. And ... Overture's also guaranteed that revenue. It's supporting that arts ecosystem that all of us will benefit from," she said.
The relief fund is one of the outcomes of the Resident Arts Company Council, which meets bi-weekly to discuss Overture's current status and work collaboratively on planning and reopening. Overture continues to serve as the ticketing house for the companies and does joint marketing.
Gruenewald said she expects it to take two or three years before her industry gets back to normal. In the last six months, she said, Overture's been forced to be creative in ways she never would have dreamed of before.
Technology is going to be a partner in Overture's future activities, she said, but probably more at a programmatic level than a performance level.
"While technology is great and will be a part of our future," Gruenewald said, "it will not replace the magic of live performance."
