Danielle Evans sets the record crooked in 'The Office of Historical Corrections'

Danielle Evans swears she didn’t start working on her new collection of short stories, “The Office of Historical Corrections,” six months ago.
But it’s impossible to read the stories from the acclaimed author, who for a while taught creative writing at the University of Wisconsin-Madison, and not think of the times we’re living through. In one story, a white college student poses in a Confederate Flag bikini, and then doubles and triples down on her privilege in the ensuing brouhaha on social media. In another, a chauvinistic artist stages an elaborate art installation, including a live volcano, to apologize to the many, many women he’s wronged.
The title novella may hit even closer to home, landing in the thick of both the fight over disinformation and the ongoing struggle for racial justice. A Black woman works for a fictional government agency, a “friendly citizen army” of public historians who cheerfully correct historical errors in the culture. But she sees the limits of truth’s power when she is dispatched to a small Wisconsin town to correct a historical plaque that whitewashes the murder of a Black man, and runs afoul of a right-wing militia known as the Free Americans.
Evans now lives in Baltimore and teaches at Johns Hopkins University, but will be returning to Wisconsin (virtually, anyway) to read from and talk about the book at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 2, for a Wisconsin Book Festival event.
Evans talked to the Cap Times about how the collection came together, the inadvertent topicality of the stories, and the hazards of civility and “Midwest nice."
When I interviewed you for your first short story collection, “Before You Suffocate Your Own Fool Self,” you said that the stories spoke to each other. Do you feel the same way about these stories?
They felt like they really went together to me, but I didn’t really know how until late in the process, when I wrote the second to last thing I wrote for the book, which is a story called “Why Don’t Women Just Say What They What?” I got to the end of that story, and I was like, oh, all of these stories are about apology, or correction of the record, or the negotiation about who a story belongs to. And that kind of put everything into focus for me. And that helped me immediately recognize when I started working on the novella that it was also (meant to be) a part of this collection.
Why, as a fiction writer, are you so interested in the idea of facts and the truth?
One of our fallbacks as writers is that everybody has their own version of a story, and that in order to understand the character, you have to understand that person's internal logic, which is often a version of the story that somehow is internally coherent, even if it seems externally chaotic. And also most people do not believe themselves to be the villain in their own story.
At the same time, there’s a way that that’s part of a dangerous larger question that leads to a bland “You need to hear both sides of everything,” “Everything is equally valid,” “The best truth is somewhere in the middle.” No matter who these people are or what they're talking about. That is a really dangerous narrative and one that our humanistic logic unintentionally leads us to in divorcing people's understanding of themselves from the structural reality of the world we live in.
A lot of what you write about feels extremely relevant to 2020, almost as if you starting writing these stories in mid-May. Is that a good thing that your stories resonate with what we’re experiencing now, or do you worry that their accidental topicality obscures the larger questions you want to tackle?
There are moments of “Oh, no.” There are other things that are always going to feel topical, and it's just a question of whether they're going to be in the news in a political week. The first story has anxiety about medical racism, in which someone experiences that hostility in a public space. But it's also a story about grief, and about having that baggage added to a very intimate grief. There's something about asking the questions about how and why that will hopefully survive the period of time in which the story feels topical.
It didn’t really hit me until the end of the book that there’s also this recurring theme of grief. You mention in the postscript that you lost your mother and several other women in your life in the last few years.
It wasn’t something that was necessarily intentional, but it was one of the echoes throughout the stories, this profound sense of grief and loss. I also think it’s hooked into the structure of the stories. In my first book there were these coming-of-age stories that had this classical narrative shape. Somebody is anticipating something, or making a decision, and there are consequences to that.
But these stories have a different narrative logic. They have a logic of crisis, which is the logic of chaos, which is the logic of grief or anxiety. There’s something in the story that’s beyond the agency of the characters. So you have an emotional plot that's maybe kind of static or stable, and you have an active plot that is somebody doing a lot of things to evade or distract from the core of whatever the actual story is.
I think these stories are also asking a lot of questions about what it means to have a life as an adult woman. What you have to give up or pay for or cede to other people. No matter what choices you make, they lead to the foreclosure of other choices. Some of that is thinking of people who I lost who didn’t have a chance for a second act.
There’s a line in the novella where the main character says that “Midwest nice is a steady, polite gaslighting that I found sinister, a forced humility that prevented anyone from speaking up when they'd been diminished or disrespected,” and how prizing civility is often a way of insulating those who hold the power from being challenged. Was that inspired by your experiences in Wisconsin?
It’s not just Wisconsin. It’s academia in general, it’s our national discourse, privileging and promoting civility in a way that is defending who gets to tell their story. That what matters most is that we have a country in which white people feel like they share a country with other white people and can have parties together. And in order to make that happen, you have to make those pieces exclusive.
I’m suspicious of civility culture. I believe in respect culture, and that respect is a thing you can lose, and deservedly so, and allows for the possibility of not being nice to people you don’t like.
