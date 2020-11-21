Danielle Evans sets the record crooked in 'The Office of Historical Corrections'

Why, as a fiction writer, are you so interested in the idea of facts and the truth?

One of our fallbacks as writers is that everybody has their own version of a story, and that in order to understand the character, you have to understand that person's internal logic, which is often a version of the story that somehow is internally coherent, even if it seems externally chaotic. And also most people do not believe themselves to be the villain in their own story.

At the same time, there’s a way that that’s part of a dangerous larger question that leads to a bland “You need to hear both sides of everything,” “Everything is equally valid,” “The best truth is somewhere in the middle.” No matter who these people are or what they're talking about. That is a really dangerous narrative and one that our humanistic logic unintentionally leads us to in divorcing people's understanding of themselves from the structural reality of the world we live in.

A lot of what you write about feels extremely relevant to 2020, almost as if you starting writing these stories in mid-May. Is that a good thing that your stories resonate with what we’re experiencing now, or do you worry that their accidental topicality obscures the larger questions you want to tackle?