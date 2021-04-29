Dance company moves — and brings technology along with it

“One of the benefits of the learning curve that came out of this,” explained Kanopy co-artistic director Lisa Thurrell, “was that we can have virtual learning with our guest artists out of New York and Chicago more year-round now, rather than on a more limited basis.”

“The students can be getting this high-caliber (training), not only with the faculty here, but also with our colleagues around the nation,” she said. “That will just layer it up in terms of the excitement of what these students will be offered. It won’t take the place of in-person — we’ll still bring artists in — but I think it will enhance and invigorate. We can use the virtual aspect to make the program better.”

The idea of a Zoom dance class was initially a hard sell for Thurrell. But over time, she learned it can work. And she’s already envisioning how streaming classes can broaden the company’s outreach to underserved communities across the state.

New space