Cultural groups from Overture Center to WORT/FM receive crucial COVID-19 relief money

Anne Katz, executive director of Arts Wisconsin, the state's community cultural development organization, said when applications started coming in, the state got $40 million worth of requests for $5 million in funding. The final $15 million pot was divided between 385 organizations statewide, she said.

The Madison Symphony Orchestra, Children's Theater of Madison and Madison Children's Museum are getting the same amount as Overture, while Forward Theater Company is getting $50,759, Back Porch Radio Broadcasting/WORT will get $3,807 and Madison Trust for Historic Preservation is getting $4,755.

"The amount of need out there is huge," Katz said. "And as the pandemic goes on, the need will continue, so (the grants are) absolutely welcome and needed."

She said she's grateful the Evers administration felt the cultural arts industry was important enough to support with a substantial amount of money.

"Our nonprofit art and cultural organizations are a great source of pride, history, and expression for all Wisconsinites,” Evers said in a statement when he announced the program. "These organizations also play a pivotal role in both local and statewide economies, including significant tourism activity, and will be critical to our state’s financial recovery."