COVID-19 forces Madison Ballet to cancel final 'Nutcracker' performances

Sunday’s performances of Madison Ballet’s production of “The Nutcracker” have been canceled due to COVID-19 cases in the cast, the company and the Overture Center said Sunday.

Performances had been scheduled for 1 and 6 p.m. Sunday. The Christmas favorite has been running this season since Dec. 17. Sunday’s performances were to end the show’s 2021 run.

“We regret to inform you that both of today’s performances of Madison Ballet’s “The Nutcracker” have been canceled due to several breakthrough cases of COVID-19 within the company,” the ballet said in a Facebook post Sunday.

“Despite the incredible efforts of the organization and Overture Center for the Arts to ensure the safety of audiences and artists alike, the current situation has forced this difficult decision for the health of our community,” the post read.

There was no staging of “The Nutcracker” last year because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The ballet said it will invite audiences back for its season finale, “Turning Pointe,” in March.

Ticket holders for Sunday’s shows can get a full refund and have been emailed with further information, the ballet said.