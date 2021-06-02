Concerts on the Square tickets go on sale Friday at 10 a.m.

If a concert sells out, there will be about 624 people at six-foot round tables in the field, 600 people on blankets (if every group is six people) and 3,800 in the bleachers.

Since its inception, Concerts on the Square has been funded primarily by corporate philanthropy. In this case, charging for tickets means concertgoers will have skin in the game, important for an event with limited supply and substantial demand.

Brewer said out of each $10 ticket, $1 goes to Breese and $1 goes to taxes and credit card fees. The rest is net gain to fund and support the musicians.

“The money we take at the box office is helping musician wages to make sure we can play full concerts,” Loehnis said. “That’s our goal. This event is expensive to put on — at least 40%, if not more, goes to paying our musicians to perform.”

The events will also be livestreamed. Rain moves the concert to the following night, Thursdays, at the same start time (7 p.m.).

Brewer said there’s an “overwhelming feeling of gratitude” among the musicians, both for the chance to play together and to play for a live audience again.