Concerts on the Square sets live performance dates

Concerts on the Square this summer won’t be on the Capitol Square. No audience of thousands with coolers and picnic blankets will surround the musicians. There is no rain date if the weather turns.
Yet, incredibly for this pandemic summer of 2020, the show will go on. On consecutive Tuesdays — Aug. 25 and Sept. 1 — 35 members of the Wisconsin Chamber Orchestra are set to gather at Breese Stevens Field to play a live pops concert.
“We’re playing in front of virtually no one and simulcasting it to the Mallards field and the internet, and then 89.9 WORT is picking us up over the radio,” said Wisconsin Chamber Orchestra CEO Joe Loehnis. “We’ve effectively made this available to everybody at no cost.”
“Come Together,” the first program, features hits by the Beatles, Stevie Wonder, Prince and The Who. It will be broadcast on the big screen at the Duck Pond Drive-In for a maximum of 115 cars. (Tickets cost $27.50 per car, including fees.)
Artistic director Andrew Sewell was “not in favor of doing an all-classical program,” Loehnis said. “More people know the Beatles and Prince than they might a Rachmaninoff piano concerto.
“Accessibility was a priority for Andrew. The energy, the uplifting part of it was important too.”
“A proactive approach”
Few musical ensembles around the country are attempting live performance this summer, even outdoors where COVID-19 transmission is thought to be less likely with physical distancing. Among organizations trying it are the Fort Collins Symphony in Colorado (for an audience in cars) and smaller chamber groups, like Classical Movements in Alexandria, Virginia.
Loehnis is determined to blaze a trail in collaboration with his musicians, whom administrators have been surveying and meeting with virtually for months.
“We decided early on to have weekly, sometimes daily discussions with our players committee,” Loehnis said. “We were getting qualitative info on the ground. ‘How are you feeling? Is the orchestra split?’ There was no way the WCO could plan anything without contribution and buy-in from our players.”
Loehnis calls these first live concerts “a proactive approach to incrementally inch our way back to performance.”
Among the changes from a typical concert: String instrument players will be seated six feet apart from each other, while winds and brass must leave 15 feet of space to the front and nine feet on all other sides. Sewell will be 12 feet away from the front row of players.
Under the current order from Public Health Madison & Dane County, Dane County allows mass gatherings outside of no more than 25 people, not including employees. All the WCO musicians are considered staff. For the past several months, Loehnis and his team have worked with Bonnie Koenig from Public Health to develop an eight-page safety document.
“Even after all that, we had some musicians that have elected not to play, because even with these mitigation techniques there are still risks to be around people,” Loehnis said.
Yet the majority of internal feedback has been positive, Loehnis said. “They are hungry to play and get back. They were behind us trying to do this.”
No more than 25 donors will be invited to watch the concert live at Breese. All supporters can purchase posters and branded, Badger-red Concerts on the Square face masks.
Loehnis compared planning a live musical event during a pandemic to “mounting a production in quicksand.”
“You have so many variables that change daily. There probably is a breaking point where it feels insurmountable,” he said. Yet if this goes well, he wouldn’t rule out more concerts like this in the future.
“There’s nothing in the works, we don’t have hard dates for anything,” Loehnis said. “But if these go well, there will be an appetite and interest to deliver something before the snow flies. Everybody’s excited. The musicians are as hungry as ever to get back and play, to be with their colleagues.”
Share your opinion on this topic by sending a letter to the editor to tctvoice@madison.com. Include your full name, hometown and phone number. Your name and town will be published. The phone number is for verification purposes only. Please keep your letter to 250 words or less.
Stay up-to-date on what's happening
Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly!