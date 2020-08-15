Concerts on the Square sets live performance dates

Among the changes from a typical concert: String instrument players will be seated six feet apart from each other, while winds and brass must leave 15 feet of space to the front and nine feet on all other sides. Sewell will be 12 feet away from the front row of players.

Under the current order from Public Health Madison & Dane County, Dane County allows mass gatherings outside of no more than 25 people, not including employees. All the WCO musicians are considered staff. For the past several months, Loehnis and his team have worked with Bonnie Koenig from Public Health to develop an eight-page safety document.

“Even after all that, we had some musicians that have elected not to play, because even with these mitigation techniques there are still risks to be around people,” Loehnis said.

Yet the majority of internal feedback has been positive, Loehnis said. “They are hungry to play and get back. They were behind us trying to do this.”

No more than 25 donors will be invited to watch the concert live at Breese. All supporters can purchase posters and branded, Badger-red Concerts on the Square face masks.