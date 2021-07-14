Concerts on the Square postponed (again)

Due to storms headed to the Madison area this afternoon and evening, Concerts on the Square at Breese Stevens Field will be postponed for the second week in a row.
Tonight's scheduled performance, "Bringing Us Together — Put a Little Love in Your Heart," will be moved to Thursday at 7 p.m. at Breese Stevens, 917 E. Mifflin St. General admission tickets start at $10 and are still available for the concert, which features the Leotha Stanley and Friends gospel choir.
Gates open at 5:30 p.m. The show will also be livestreamed online. For more updates, follow the Wisconsin Chamber Orchestra on Facebook and Instagram.
Share your opinion on this topic by sending a letter to the editor to tctvoice@madison.com. Include your full name, hometown and phone number. Your name and town will be published. The phone number is for verification purposes only. Please keep your letter to 250 words or less.
Stay up-to-date on what's happening
Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly!
Lindsay Christians | The Capital Times
Food editor and arts writer Lindsay Christians has been writing for the Cap Times since 2008. She hosts the food podcast The Corner Table and runs a program for student theater critics. Member @AFJEats and @ATCA. She/ her/ hers.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.