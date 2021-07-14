 Skip to main content
Concerts on the Square postponed (again)
Concerts on the Square postponed (again)

Andrew Sewell, Music Director of the Wisconsin Chamber Orchestra, conducts the musicians as they perform during first show of the 2021 season of Concerts on the Square at Breese Stevens Field in Madison, Thursday, Jul. 8, 2021.

Due to storms headed to the Madison area this afternoon and evening, Concerts on the Square at Breese Stevens Field will be postponed for the second week in a row. 

Tonight's scheduled performance, "Bringing Us Together — Put a Little Love in Your Heart," will be moved to Thursday at 7 p.m. at Breese Stevens, 917 E. Mifflin St. General admission tickets start at $10 and are still available for the concert, which features the Leotha Stanley and Friends gospel choir. 

Gates open at 5:30 p.m. The show will also be livestreamed online. For more updates, follow the Wisconsin Chamber Orchestra on Facebook and Instagram

