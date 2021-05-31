Community leaders write on windows at MMoCA to acknowledge their roles in racism

The morning sun shone through the spotless glass of the Madison Museum of Contemporary Art on Sunday as community leaders gathered in front of the five windows facing State Street.
One by one, they uncapped their markers, stepped up to the glass, and began to write.
The leaders, including Madison’s former Mayor Paul Soglin, were invited to write “letters to the world toward the eradication of racism” in the form of notes on the museum’s windows, acknowledging their roles in contributing to racism through the symbolic gesture of drafting their confessions and apologies for passersby to see. The event, which is “Phase I” of the interactive art project AMENDS, is hosted by MMoCA with the final installment of the exhibition opening next month on June 19.
Chicago-based artists Nick Cave and Bob Faust originally created the three-part project for ending racism in communities in 2020, and it stayed for a year in its Chicago location known as Facility.
Madison will be the second showing for the project.
“Phase One is really just about setting the stage so that people understand not only what the project is about, but that they can be as vulnerable as the leaders of the city,” Faust said. “It's really about creating an atmosphere that allows for us all to be a little more vulnerable. That's really what these windows are for.”
By the late afternoon, dozens of responses were recorded on the windows, including letters from UW-Madison’s Deputy Vice-Chancellor for Diversity & Inclusion Dr. Cheryl Gittens, long-time business owner Chuck Bauer, Madison Community Foundation CEO Bob Sorge, artist Bird Ross and Downtown Madison, Inc President Jason Ilstrup.
“State laws say that the criminal justice responsibility belong to the county, not the city. It was not until my third tenure that I got the city involved in addressing juvenile justice reform,” Soglin’s own response read. “It was a mistake to assume we should follow the statutory rules. It furthered the inherent racism in the system.”
Pete Souza, the official White House photographer for the Obama administration and current Madison resident, drafted a letter in bold white letters that thanked and acknowledged Darnella Frazier, the teenager who filmed George Floyd's murder by a police officer in Minneapolis.
“I don’t know if I could have done what you did. You held your camera phone steady in the most stressful of conditions. For almost ten minutes, you held your ground,” Souza wrote, “John Lewis would be so proud of you. So would Rosa Parks and Dr. King. So should we all.”
The AMENDS project was first formed in response to the aftermath of Floyd’s murder. While Faust returned from protests with a feeling of renewed hope, Cave thought that protests alone would never be enough to create real, lasting change.
“This [was] the first time that Bob and I really sort of had this conversation of race amongst ourselves,” Cave reminisced. “That was really the instigator to come to a place of amends — we had to talk about what I was emotionally going through in that moment. I think that was the sort of catalyst that led us to ask the bigger question and to reach out to friends and community leaders.”
Cave replaced the bright, sparkly smiley face and the masked face that were then installed at the Facility during the pandemic with frowning faces, and the AMENDS project was born. Now, all three faces are displayed at MMoCA to represent the cycle of violence and racism that continues.
“We had a long conversation about the smiley faces; we were like, ‘Well, they don't even belong in AMENDS,’ but then, as you think about it, of course they do. In the same way that I belong in AMENDS and you belong in AMENDS and everyone does. It all does,” Faust said.
In Phase II of AMENDS, the focus shifts from leaders to community members as the artists ask that the public “identify pieces of [themselves] that have contributed to holding our society back from genuine equality and equity.” Members of the public will be able to write their responses on a yellow ribbon and tie it to the AMENDS clotheslines displayed at MMoCA and at designated sites around Madison.
The project will culminate in Phase III, as AMENDS will open in MMoCA’s “new interactive contemporary art space,” the Shop, with a series of performances by poets, dancers and artists that will center Black voices.
The Shop takes the place of the museum’s previous award-winning Museum Store, after a decision was made to close down the space by the recently-appointed director Christina Brungardt.
MMoCA’s curator Mel Becker Solomon stated that getting AMENDS to MMoCA was no easy task. Several institutions had reached out to Cave and Faust but stepped back after the artists communicated the commitment and responsibility needed to host the project. Solomon had to make several presentations to staff members and to the staff group for diversity, equity, inclusion and accessibility before she brought the idea to MMoCA’s board.
Ultimately, it was decided that AMENDS would be the first project MMoCA hosted in the Shop.
“This space used to be a very, I would say, elitist museum gift shop. It had stuff for artists, right? Selling their wares,” Solomon noted. “But really, they had a space for the community, a space that we can refer to artists to have these conversations as community-based projects. This is a great first project to have, and it sets the tone for the space going forward.”
AMENDS will be on display from June 19 to October 24. Admission and participation is free to the public.