Community leaders write on windows at MMoCA to acknowledge their roles in racism

“This [was] the first time that Bob and I really sort of had this conversation of race amongst ourselves,” Cave reminisced. “That was really the instigator to come to a place of amends — we had to talk about what I was emotionally going through in that moment. I think that was the sort of catalyst that led us to ask the bigger question and to reach out to friends and community leaders.”

Cave replaced the bright, sparkly smiley face and the masked face that were then installed at the Facility during the pandemic with frowning faces, and the AMENDS project was born. Now, all three faces are displayed at MMoCA to represent the cycle of violence and racism that continues.

“We had a long conversation about the smiley faces; we were like, ‘Well, they don't even belong in AMENDS,’ but then, as you think about it, of course they do. In the same way that I belong in AMENDS and you belong in AMENDS and everyone does. It all does,” Faust said.

In Phase II of AMENDS, the focus shifts from leaders to community members as the artists ask that the public “identify pieces of [themselves] that have contributed to holding our society back from genuine equality and equity.” Members of the public will be able to write their responses on a yellow ribbon and tie it to the AMENDS clotheslines displayed at MMoCA and at designated sites around Madison.