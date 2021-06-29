Come together (carefully): Home Stretch festival celebrates creativity

Home Stretch will feature the talents of many Madison-based artists, including Marina Kelly, Bethany Alwa, Quanda Johnson, Bird Ross, and the independent artist collective Solarpunk Surf Club.

Theater artist and UW faculty associate Jen Plants is hosting a front porch bingo game from the heart of Isthmus every first and third Friday of the month until the festival’s conclusion. People are encouraged to bring lawn chairs and blankets as they enjoy a brisk game of family friendly bingo.

All events are free to the public. Artists may choose to ask for donations to go towards specific causes

Festival artists are committed to following city, state and federal guidelines issued by the CDC. Most performances will occur outside and do not require masks. Although Dane County’s mask mandate was lifted in early June, it is still recommended that those who are unvaccinated continue to wear masks in public spaces. Events are clearly defined by artists on the festival website, ensuring participants can determine their own comfort level when choosing what to attend.

Home Stretch is labeled as a “project in process.” New artists and events will continue to be added throughout the summer.

