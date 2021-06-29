Come together (carefully): Home Stretch festival celebrates creativity

A “distributive festival” featuring interactive experiences and performances from local artists will stretch across Madison’s summer and early fall.
Home Stretch is a creation of Spatula & Barcode, a Madison-based collaborative co-founded in 2008 by University of Wisconsin-Madison professors Laurie Beth Clark and Michael Peterson. The project was funded by grants from the Wisconsin Division of the Arts and the Madison Arts Commission.
The festival’s name invokes that final distance of a race as one nears the finish line, but the pandemic is far from over. These intimate performances aim to assist artists in “stretching their homes into public space.”
Attendees can sign up for events through the festival’s website, from sunrise canoeing across Lake Monona and backyard magic shows to intimate storytelling sessions and 10-minute role-playing games.
“We felt that summer would be a time of transition between COVID lockdowns and eventual reopening,” Clark and Peterson said in a news release. “We want to explore how forms of performance and other kinds of aesthetic sociality can help us relearn how to be together.”
Home Stretch will feature the talents of many Madison-based artists, including Marina Kelly, Bethany Alwa, Quanda Johnson, Bird Ross, and the independent artist collective Solarpunk Surf Club.
Theater artist and UW faculty associate Jen Plants is hosting a front porch bingo game from the heart of Isthmus every first and third Friday of the month until the festival’s conclusion. People are encouraged to bring lawn chairs and blankets as they enjoy a brisk game of family friendly bingo.
All events are free to the public. Artists may choose to ask for donations to go towards specific causes
Festival artists are committed to following city, state and federal guidelines issued by the CDC. Most performances will occur outside and do not require masks. Although Dane County’s mask mandate was lifted in early June, it is still recommended that those who are unvaccinated continue to wear masks in public spaces. Events are clearly defined by artists on the festival website, ensuring participants can determine their own comfort level when choosing what to attend.
Home Stretch is labeled as a “project in process.” New artists and events will continue to be added throughout the summer.
