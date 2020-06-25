Closed by COVID-19 virus, Overture Center stays dark 'til December

“We are staffed in that area,” Sauers added. “We anticipated and prepared for this.”

When the center does reopen, it will have a ramping up period to train returning staff, update operational plans and stock up on sanitizer and other supplies.

“It’s possible things will look different when we do return,” said Jacquie Goetz, vice president of operations. “The situation is so fluid. We are entertaining many scenarios for what life looks like when we get back into the building. We won’t know specifically what that will look like until we get closer to (it) and we can see the reality of the situation.

“We don’t know if there will be capacity limits at that point.”

“When we do come out of intermission, it’s not likely to be 100%,” said Vogel. “One to two years of recovery time is probably accurate.”

New alliances