The longtime artistic leader of Children’s Theater of Madison, one of Madison’s oldest performing arts organizations, has announced her plans to retire Aug. 31, noting that she’s stepping away at a time that the company is “healthy, strong and vibrant.”

Roseann Sheridan came on board at CTM in 2007 after the near-collapse of the company a year earlier. Since then CTM has regained its financial footing, grown its educational offerings for youths, built a $29 million permanent new home with Madison Youth Choirs at the MYArts youth arts center, and produced scores of plays featuring professional and youth actors, with an increased emphasis on diversity and inclusion.

“Roseann’s tenure with CTM has seen it grow back from the brink of extinction into a strong, progressive, forward-thinking organization” with an impact “on thousands of young lives,” said Michael Ross, executive and artistic director of Madison Youth Choirs.

In December, CTM’s best-known annual offering, “A Christmas Carol,” grossed more than any show in the company’s history. That play, along with all of CTM’s performances, features casts with youths appearing along seasoned professional actors in a highly polished production.

Sheridan said that she is leaving “a solid foundation to support the next chapter of the company’s evolution.”

“This feels like the right time for the company and for me,” she said.

Sheridan, 64, said she did not have immediate plans after retirement, except to “wake up in the morning with nothing to do, and see what that feels like.”

The company is currently in its 57th season, which includes the new play “Finder and the North Star,” written by CTM education director Erica Berman and running through March 5 in the Starlight Theater at MYArts.

The season will close with “Peter Pan,” to be directed by Sheridan, and running April 22-30 in the Capitol Theater at Overture Center for the Arts.

CTM was founded in 1965 and led for nearly 40 years by Nancy Thurow, but struggled after Thurow’s retirement. Sheridan, who had spent 17 years working at American Players Theatre in Spring Green, offered to direct the 2006 production of “A Christmas Carol” and the next year was hired by the CTM board to fill the role of producing artistic director, running both the business and the artistic sides of the company for the next eight years.

The company grew from a $500,000 operation to $1.5 million, mainstage shows tripled attendance and summer theater camp programs grew to the point that they were generating one-third of the company’s revenue, according to CTM. In 2015, Sheridan recruited Allen Ebert to serve as CTM’s executive director, and Sheridan focused on the artistic side of the company as its artistic director.

Over the years CTM has increasingly brought in more diverse talent from around the country, from actors to guest directors and designers; staged works in English and Spanish; and offered sensory-friendly performances for youths on the autism spectrum.

Sheridan and Ebert, along with Madison Youth Choirs leaders Ross and Lynn Hembel and capital campaign chair Diane Endres Ballweg, led a $29 million fundraising effort to build the Madison Youth Arts Center, or MYArts, which opened in October 2021 at 1055 E. Mifflin St.

CTM and MYC are the anchor tenants of the 65,000-square-foot building, which also offers space for some two dozen youth arts groups, and houses CTM’s offices, rehearsal space, costume and production shops and two theaters.

Longtime arts supporter Dianne Christensen, who headed the search committee that hired Sheridan in 2007, credits Sheridan “with really having led the charge” to build MYArts.

“She’s very talented, creative. She has a wonderful grasp on financials, so she got both sides of the picture,” Christensen said. “She’s just built an incredible company that has a great future now.”

Ballweg praised Sheridan for her ability to work with so many different people — from teachers and youth to costume designers and the business community — and said she hopes Sheridan will continue to serve as a mentor.

“She has so much wisdom and experience, something you don’t get from a degree,” Ballweg said.

CTM will conduct a nationwide search for Sheridan’s successor, Ebert said.