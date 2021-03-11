Children’s Theater of Madison holding 1-day sale of props, costumes and furniture

They can’t take it all with them.

Children’s Theater of Madison is reducing its inventory of theater items before moving to its new Madison Youth Arts Center location.

The theater company is selling props, costumes and set furniture, and other items from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at CTM’s scene shop, 2825B Index Road, Fitchburg. Items must be paid for with cash or check only.

Roseann Sheridan, CTM’s artistic director, said the company is thinning out its inventory and hasn’t held a sale since June 2009.

“Things accumulate over time,” she said. “In the schedule of going from one show to another, there’s not a lot of time at the end of the show to go back and assess how much we’ve got and whether we want to keep things or not.”

Sheridan said CTM had been on a nonstop schedule between its main stage shows and summer camps until the pandemic hit.

“So, it’s really a great opportunity right now with our preparing to go into this new space, to be able to go through our stock and decide what we want to keep and what’s worth passing on,” she said.