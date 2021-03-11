 Skip to main content
Children’s Theater of Madison holding 1-day sale of props, costumes and furniture
Amy Montoya, operations manager for Children's Theater of Madison, arranges items to be sold at Saturday's sale of props, furniture and theater costumes inside CTM's scene shop in Fitchburg Wednesday.

 JOHN HART, STATE JOURNAL

They can’t take it all with them.

Children’s Theater of Madison is reducing its inventory of theater items before moving to its new Madison Youth Arts Center location.

The theater company is selling props, costumes and set furniture, and other items from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at CTM’s scene shop, 2825B Index Road, Fitchburg. Items must be paid for with cash or check only.

Roseann Sheridan, CTM’s artistic director, said the company is thinning out its inventory and hasn’t held a sale since June 2009.

“Things accumulate over time,” she said. “In the schedule of going from one show to another, there’s not a lot of time at the end of the show to go back and assess how much we’ve got and whether we want to keep things or not.”

Sheridan said CTM had been on a nonstop schedule between its main stage shows and summer camps until the pandemic hit.

“So, it’s really a great opportunity right now with our preparing to go into this new space, to be able to go through our stock and decide what we want to keep and what’s worth passing on,” she said.

Shoppers should come prepared to take away purchases, although for certain large items, they may get 24 hours to arrange for pick up.

Items to be sold include antique couches, side tables, coffee tables, dining room tables and chairs, upholstered chairs, a pair of iron wagon wheels, vintage cast iron stoves, antique trunks, wooden desks, an assortment of vintage and current men’s and women’s clothing, and a variety of theater costumes.

All items will be sold “as is.”

COVID-19 safety precautions will be in place, with masks required and social distancing and capacity restrictions enforced.

“Every theater company accumulates things as they go along and just like you do in your house,” Sheridan said.

In late 2008, CTM merged its stock with the former Madison Rep’s stock, consolidated what they had in two smaller warehouses nearby, and took over the Rep’s Fitchburg warehouse space.

“We’ve never really gone through everything with a fine-tooth comb and said, ‘How many couches do we really need to keep in our stock? How many Victorian chairs do we really need to have?’” Sheridan said.

She said she’s not looking at the sale as a fundraiser or a way to bring in money. Instead, she’s hoping it will be an opportunity for other theater companies, individuals or arts organizations to get something useful to them.

Children’s Theater of Madison has been a part of the Madison theater community for more than 50 years, and will move into the $35 million Madison Youth Arts Center once construction is completed on the 1000 block of East Washington Avenue.

The new space will offer a central location for CTM’s costume shop, costume storage, scene shop, scene storage, paint deck and prop storage.

“We’re consolidating,” Sheridan said. “The whole goal is that we can all be under one roof and not spread out all over town.”

CTM will have plenty of storage space at the new center, so it can keep an extensive amount of its inventory there and will be able to get rid of the multiuse warehouse in Fitchburg.

“I think at one point we had like 30 suitcases and we went through and we’re like, ‘OK, let’s keep a good selection of period suitcases,’” Sheridan said. “So, it’s really just a matter of opportunity and timing and being intentional about what we’re keeping, and thinning out the duplicates.”

A selection of antique and vintage props and furniture will be up for sale during Saturday's sale at Children's Theater of Madison's scene shop, 2825B Index Road, Fitchburg.
Shoppers should come prepared to take away their purchases, although for certain large items, customers may be given 24 hours to arrange for pickup.
Children's Theater of Madison is reducing its inventory of theater items before moving to its new Madison Youth Arts Center location.
Children's Theater of Madison is selling its props, costumes and set furniture, along with other items at a one-day event Saturday in Fitchburg.
