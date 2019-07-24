Starting this fall, the Chazen Museum of Art will be open for 84 hours a week — an increase of 36 hours from its current schedule — which UW-Madison says will make it the “most open” in the United States, Canada and Mexico.
On Sept. 3, the art museum, located in the heart of UW-Madison’s campus, will be open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., seven days a week.
The Chazen’s current hours are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Fridays; 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Thursdays; and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays.
It will be open longer than all of its peer museums, more than 200 institutions in the United States, Canada and Mexico, according to “Art Museums by the Numbers 2018,” an annual survey conducted by the Association of Art Museum Directors, UW-Madison said in a press release.
The new hours are part of an initiative by the Chazen to encourage people of all backgrounds to appreciate the artwork lining the walls of the museum, according to a statement from the museum. The hope is that students, faculty and the community will increase their engagement with art.
“True accessibility starts with our doors being open,” said Amy Gilman, director of the Chazen. “We all lead busy lives and we would love to see students, community members and tourists drop in for a few moments, for an hour, or on a schedule that makes sense for them.”
Along with the new hours, the art museum plans to open a cafe, aptly called the Chazen Café, on the first floor of the building sometime in September.
The cafe, lobby and Rowland Gallery, which is also on the first floor, will open at 8 a.m., and the rest of the museum will open at 11 a.m.
Gilman said college students will be able to drop by for an early morning coffee and tour first floor galleries on their way to classes, and others guests will have more flexibility to fit the Chazen into their schedule.
“This is just one example of how, by thinking differently, we can welcome more people and make the experience more enjoyable,” Gilman said. “Over the next year, we will be exploring how we can make additional changes in this same spirit.”