Chazen Museum of Art

The Chazen Museum of Art is dramatically expanding its hours from 48 hours a week to 84. It will be open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., seven days a week. 

 JOHN HART, STATE JOURNAL ARCHIVES

Starting this fall, the Chazen Museum of Art will be open for 84 hours a week — an increase of 36 hours from its current schedule — which UW-Madison says will make it the “most open” in the United States, Canada and Mexico.

On Sept. 3, the art museum, located in the heart of UW-Madison’s campus, will be open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., seven days a week.

The Chazen’s current hours are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Fridays; 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Thursdays; and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays.

It will be open longer than all of its peer museums, more than 200 institutions in the United States, Canada and Mexico, according to “Art Museums by the Numbers 2018,” an annual survey conducted by the Association of Art Museum Directors, UW-Madison said in a press release.

The new hours are part of an initiative by the Chazen to encourage people of all backgrounds to appreciate the artwork lining the walls of the museum, according to a statement from the museum. The hope is that students, faculty and the community will increase their engagement with art.

“True accessibility starts with our doors being open,” said Amy Gilman, director of the Chazen. “We all lead busy lives and we would love to see students, community members and tourists drop in for a few moments, for an hour, or on a schedule that makes sense for them.”

Along with the new hours, the art museum plans to open a cafe, aptly called the Chazen Café, on the first floor of the building sometime in September.

The cafe, lobby and Rowland Gallery, which is also on the first floor, will open at 8 a.m., and the rest of the museum will open at 11 a.m.

Finding a niche (copy)

Leah Busse, a UW-Madison senior from Mequon, relaxes in a new sitting area at the Chazen Museum of Art overlooking University Avenue during an afternoon visit to the museum in April. Chazen Director Amy Gilman hopes the new hours will attract more students and community members from diverse backgrounds. 

Gilman said college students will be able to drop by for an early morning coffee and tour first floor galleries on their way to classes, and others guests will have more flexibility to fit the Chazen into their schedule.

“This is just one example of how, by thinking differently, we can welcome more people and make the experience more enjoyable,” Gilman said. “Over the next year, we will be exploring how we can make additional changes in this same spirit.”

0
1
0
0
0

Tags

Emily Hamer is a general assignment reporter for the Wisconsin State Journal. She joined the paper in April 2019 and was formerly an investigative reporting intern at the Wisconsin Center for Investigative Journalism.

Pass the popcorn!

Sign up for our movies email!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.