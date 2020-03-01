Celebrating 150 years of the Wisconsin Academy of Sciences, Arts & Letters

“You see that in the founding conversations” of the Academy, Elder said. “Gathering and sharing knowledge for the betterment of the state. We’ve tried to be sort of a living example of the Wisconsin Idea at work.”

But the Wisconsin Academy was formed 35 years before Van Hise and La Follette talked about the Wisconsin Idea. Early members of the Academy besides Lapham, Chamberlain and Kumlien were Philo Romayne Hoy, who in 1846 settled in Racine, where he practiced medicine but devoted much of his spare time to collecting bird specimens, and Charles E. Brown, an archaeologist who studied Wisconsin’s Native American cultures.

“These early guys tended to be generalists, they had wide-ranging interests and they were way out here in the boonies,” said Martha Glowacki, one of the curators of the exhibit, who also was director of the James Watrous Gallery from 2006 to 2014. “Lapham would get on a horse and ride from Milwaukee to Madison and then make the circuit down to Busseyville and then go down to Racine to see his friend Philo Hoy. I mean, it was quite amazing to me that they maintained really rich correspondence with each other but also with people back out east and in Europe.”