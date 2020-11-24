Capital City's 'Daddy Long Legs' is a theatrical love letter

Lots of people leave “Cyrano de Bergerac” with tears in their eyes. Isn’t it tragic the way it ends, with Cyrano denying to his death that it was him all along, the real author of all those love letters? Isn’t it romantic?
Honestly, that ending always bugged me. Whether it’s Roxane in a convent or Meg Ryan in “You’ve Got Mail,” a person deserves to know who she’s writing to. It’s only fair.
“Daddy Long Legs,” a new production of the 2009 musical running through Saturday, has a streak of this lettered romanticism. The show’s epistolary style and focus on two characters — teenage orphan Jerusha Abbott and her wealthy, unknown benefactor, Jervis Pendleton — make it a fine choice for the screen. And as the Hallmark Channel has discovered, we all like a little romance around the holidays.
Like companies around the country, the five-year-old Capital City Theatre had to scrap production plans because of the scourge of COVID-19. Director Stephen Amato stages “Daddy Long Legs” in the way of many productions these days: with actors in separate rooms, on video, accompanied by musicians playing somewhere else.
The considerable effort involved in the on-demand stream pays off in a charming, intimate show, with exceptional singing and understated performances from two winning actors. Kailey Boyle, who grew up in Madison and recently graduated from Baldwin Wallace University, returns to play Jerusha opposite Kevin McAllister, a tenor often seen onstage in Washington, D.C. at the Signature Theatre.
Composer/lyricist Paul Gordon and playwright John Caird adapted “Daddy Long Legs” from a 1912 novel by Jean Webster. The same book provided the inspiration for Shirley Temple's “Curly Top” and was turned into a 1955 romantic comedy with Fred Astaire, Leslie Caron and a 32-year age gap.
Amato sets this “Daddy Long Legs” to the side of time in a pastoral New England we’re invited to imagine. Jerusha and Jervis converse on laptops and cell phones while Jerusha sings of becoming a “suffragette,” using slang like “corking.”
When the play opens, Jerusha gets astonishing news: her writing has caught the eye of a trustee, and she, “the oldest orphan in the John Grier Home,” has been chosen by him to receive an education.
Outlined in the trustee’s letter are his ground rules. He will pay Jerusha’s tuition directly to a women’s college and give her a monthly allowance to “ensure equality with her fellow students.” In return, she must write to him regularly, letters to which he will never respond.
The trustee, Jervis, gives himself an alias, “Mr. Smith.” Jerusha finds this boring, so she latches onto the only physical characteristic she observed as he was leaving. “Mr. Smith” was very tall. She guesses he’s at least 70. “Daddy long legs” it is.
Boyle embodies Jerusha as a witty butterfly with a gorgeous soprano. In her freshman year, Jerusha’s as irrepressible and literary minded as Anne Shirley, imprintable as a blank sheet of paper.
“Somebody mentioned Florence Nightingale and I asked if she was a freshman,” Jerusha says as she launches into a song called “Things I Didn’t Know.”
“I want so much to impress,” Jerusha croons.
Over on his side of the screen, McAllister’s Jervis is socially awkward, with stuffy rich relatives he hates. He swirls his brandy and ruminates as the weight of his lie creeps up on him. Jerusha is so charming, so impressionable! Jervis simply must show her “My Manhattan.” But how will she see past “the wall” built by his charity?
“I’m not good at attachment or family or commitment,” Jervis moans. “I roundly despise my relations.”
Gordon’s nearly sung-through score, conducted here by music director Evan Lange, is quite lovely. Cello, piano and guitar swirl to evoke the warmth of the college in spring and conjure Jerusha’s despair after “Mr. Smith” dashes her summer plans. “The Secret of Happiness,” a lyric meditation on “living in the now,” sparkles.
As I’ve not-so-subtly hinted, parts of “Daddy Long Legs” can get awkward (and by awkward, I mean problematically sexist). Song by song, our spirited would-be novelist and her reclusive patron move toward their inevitable pairing. Song by song, her addressing him as “daddy” gets more uncomfortable.
Yet the story pulls us along, even as people walk dogs outside Boyle’s bedroom and McAllister loses one of his AirPods. We get lively tunes in which Jerusha dreams big and gentle ballads as Jervis attempts self-reflection.
And there’s simply the joy of seeing theater again, which gives parts of “Daddy Long Legs” unexpected undercurrents. When Boyle, a recent graduate herself, dons Jerusha’s mortarboard and graduation gown, I wonder — did she have a graduation?
At about two hours, “Daddy Long Legs” would likely be a touch shorter if it had been written for online production. With more time to fine-tune, technical directors might have worked out kinks in the audio balance, particularly for Boyle.
These are minor things. Late in Act II, as McAllister’s voice reached for greater intensity in “Charity” and the microphone strained, I felt a surge of gratitude for him — for his talent, and for the clear effort and skill he was pushing through the screen.
What a gift they have. What a gift to us, that we can still hear it.
Share your opinion on this topic by sending a letter to the editor to tctvoice@madison.com. Include your full name, hometown and phone number. Your name and town will be published. The phone number is for verification purposes only. Please keep your letter to 250 words or less.
Stay up-to-date on what's happening
Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly!