Weather Alert

...WINTRY WEATHER WITH TRAVEL IMPACTS LINGERING INTO TONIGHT... .PRECIPITATION WILL CONTINUE TO MOVE IN THIS MORNING. MAINLY RAIN IS EXPECTED SOUTH, WITH A RAIN/SNOW MIX IN THE NORTH. THERE COULD BE A LITTLE FREEZING RAIN INITIALLY. THE PRECIPITATION WILL THEN GRADUALLY CHANGE TO SNOW FROM NORTHWEST TO SOUTHEAST LATER TODAY. A LITTLE FREEZING DRIZZLE TONIGHT IS NOT OUT OF THE QUESTION. GIVEN LESS ICE ACCUMULATIONS NOW EXPECTED, THE ADVISORY HAS BEEN CANCELLED FOR MANY SOUTH/SOUTHEAST COUNTIES. ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM CST TUESDAY... * WHAT...RAIN AND SNOW TODAY WILL TRANSITION TO SNOW BY LATE AFTERNOON INTO THE EVENING. THERE COULD BE SOME FREEZING RAIN MIXED IN INITIALLY. TOTAL SNOW ACCUMULATIONS OF 1 TO 4 INCHES, THE HIGHER AMOUNTS TOWARD THE NORTHWEST. A LIGHT GLAZE OF ICE MAY BE POSSIBLE AS WELL. * WHERE...SHEBOYGAN, COLUMBIA, DODGE, IOWA AND DANE COUNTIES. * WHEN...UNTIL 3 AM CST TUESDAY. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...PLAN ON SLIPPERY ROAD CONDITIONS. THE HAZARDOUS CONDITIONS COULD IMPACT THE MORNING OR EVENING COMMUTE. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY MEANS THAT PERIODS OF SNOW, SLEET OR FREEZING RAIN WILL CAUSE TRAVEL DIFFICULTIES. EXPECT SLIPPERY ROADS AND LIMITED VISIBILITIES, AND USE CAUTION WHILE DRIVING. THE LATEST ROAD CONDITIONS FOR THE STATE YOU ARE CALLING FROM CAN BE OBTAINED BY CALLING 5 1 1. &&